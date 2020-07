Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym pool

This 5 bedroom 3 bath property features an open concept with a great layout. Private bedroom area with bathroom located at front of property. The kitchen has neutral cabinets and plenty of counter space and pantry. Large great room with eating area. Jack & Jill bath convenient to 3 additional bedrooms. Master Bedroom has private bath with walk in shower, walk in closet, and back yard patio access. Out Back you will find a covered patio and landscaped backyard. Sorry no pets allowed. 5% tax and administrative fee on rent. $400 non refundable on security deposit Please visit our website at rpmeastvalley.com to schedule a self tour of the home.