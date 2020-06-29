All apartments in Maricopa County
12109 W VILLA CHULA Court
Last updated August 2 2019 at 7:18 AM

12109 W VILLA CHULA Court

12109 West Villa Chula Court · No Longer Available
Location

12109 West Villa Chula Court, Maricopa County, AZ 85373

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
Don't miss out on this beautiful Sun City home located in a cul de sac and adjacent to playgrounds and walking greenbelts. Home features tile in high traffic areas, fresh paint, faux wood blinds, huge kitchen island, walk in pantry, and stainless steel appliances. Home has large upstairs loft, oversized upstairs laundry room, and a big master bedroom with large walk-in closet. All bedrooms have walk-in closets as well. Home is located in the Crossriver master planned community, which includes greenbelts, playgrounds, multiple parks and much more. Easy drive to Lake Pleasant and shopping areas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12109 W VILLA CHULA Court have any available units?
12109 W VILLA CHULA Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maricopa County, AZ.
What amenities does 12109 W VILLA CHULA Court have?
Some of 12109 W VILLA CHULA Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12109 W VILLA CHULA Court currently offering any rent specials?
12109 W VILLA CHULA Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12109 W VILLA CHULA Court pet-friendly?
No, 12109 W VILLA CHULA Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maricopa County.
Does 12109 W VILLA CHULA Court offer parking?
Yes, 12109 W VILLA CHULA Court offers parking.
Does 12109 W VILLA CHULA Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12109 W VILLA CHULA Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12109 W VILLA CHULA Court have a pool?
No, 12109 W VILLA CHULA Court does not have a pool.
Does 12109 W VILLA CHULA Court have accessible units?
No, 12109 W VILLA CHULA Court does not have accessible units.
Does 12109 W VILLA CHULA Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12109 W VILLA CHULA Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 12109 W VILLA CHULA Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 12109 W VILLA CHULA Court does not have units with air conditioning.
