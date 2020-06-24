11951 W DOS RIOS Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Move in Ready and available on August 1st! Newer home, in pristine condition. 1320 Sq ft. 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2 car garage. Whirlpool stainless appliances, refrigerator included. Large tiles throughout including all bedrooms. Ceiling fans in all rooms, Vaulted Ceilings, master bedroom has walk in closet and full bathroom with tub/shower. Inside laundry room. Large cabinets in Kitchen to ceilings for extra storage, dining area attached. Nice back yard landscape. Peoria school district. Community Park is 4 houses away. Great community, close to freeway, shopping and parks!