Last updated August 7 2019 at 11:06 PM

11951 W DOS RIOS Drive

11951 West Dos Rios Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11951 West Dos Rios Drive, Maricopa County, AZ 85373
Dos Rios

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Move in Ready and available on August 1st! Newer home, in pristine condition. 1320 Sq ft. 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2 car garage. Whirlpool stainless appliances, refrigerator included. Large tiles throughout including all bedrooms. Ceiling fans in all rooms, Vaulted Ceilings, master bedroom has walk in closet and full bathroom with tub/shower. Inside laundry room. Large cabinets in Kitchen to ceilings for extra storage, dining area attached. Nice back yard landscape. Peoria school district. Community Park is 4 houses away. Great community, close to freeway, shopping and parks!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11951 W DOS RIOS Drive have any available units?
11951 W DOS RIOS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maricopa County, AZ.
What amenities does 11951 W DOS RIOS Drive have?
Some of 11951 W DOS RIOS Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11951 W DOS RIOS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11951 W DOS RIOS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11951 W DOS RIOS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11951 W DOS RIOS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maricopa County.
Does 11951 W DOS RIOS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11951 W DOS RIOS Drive offers parking.
Does 11951 W DOS RIOS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11951 W DOS RIOS Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11951 W DOS RIOS Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11951 W DOS RIOS Drive has a pool.
Does 11951 W DOS RIOS Drive have accessible units?
No, 11951 W DOS RIOS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11951 W DOS RIOS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11951 W DOS RIOS Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 11951 W DOS RIOS Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11951 W DOS RIOS Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
