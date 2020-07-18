All apartments in Marana
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

14197 N Maize Farm Avenue

14197 North Maize Farm Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

14197 North Maize Farm Avenue, Marana, AZ 85658
San Lucas

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 1501 square foot, 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the amazing Northwest Marana San Lucas area. This home features vaulted ceilings, ceramic tile, spacious great room, open kitchen and a large yard. This spacious home features a large great room next to the open kitchen, and enough yard space to feature events for entertainment. The kitchen is unbelievable with a modern look and grey tile that looks just like wood. The refrigerator is included, home can be rented for 12 months or longer.This home will be available for occupancy on July 14th. The rental rate is $1,350 per month and the security deposit is $1,450 If pets are allowed and approved, there is a $20.00 monthly pet fee per pet, plus a $150 additional deposit per pet. Pets are subject to owner approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14197 N Maize Farm Avenue have any available units?
14197 N Maize Farm Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marana, AZ.
How much is rent in Marana, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Marana Rent Report.
What amenities does 14197 N Maize Farm Avenue have?
Some of 14197 N Maize Farm Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14197 N Maize Farm Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
14197 N Maize Farm Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14197 N Maize Farm Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 14197 N Maize Farm Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 14197 N Maize Farm Avenue offer parking?
No, 14197 N Maize Farm Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 14197 N Maize Farm Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14197 N Maize Farm Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14197 N Maize Farm Avenue have a pool?
No, 14197 N Maize Farm Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 14197 N Maize Farm Avenue have accessible units?
No, 14197 N Maize Farm Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 14197 N Maize Farm Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14197 N Maize Farm Avenue has units with dishwashers.
