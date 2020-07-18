14197 N Maize Farm Avenue

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly fireplace microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 1501 square foot, 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the amazing Northwest Marana San Lucas area. This home features vaulted ceilings, ceramic tile, spacious great room, open kitchen and a large yard. This spacious home features a large great room next to the open kitchen, and enough yard space to feature events for entertainment. The kitchen is unbelievable with a modern look and grey tile that looks just like wood. The refrigerator is included, home can be rented for 12 months or longer.This home will be available for occupancy on July 14th. The rental rate is $1,350 per month and the security deposit is $1,450 If pets are allowed and approved, there is a $20.00 monthly pet fee per pet, plus a $150 additional deposit per pet. Pets are subject to owner approval.