Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:35 PM

145 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Litchfield Park, AZ

Finding an apartment in Litchfield Park that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bring... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
4 Units Available
Christopher Todd Communities On Camelback
12350 W East Camelback Road, Litchfield Park, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,176
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1022 sqft
Christopher Todd Communities has opened our new community adjacent to the picturesque city of Litchfield Park in the Phoenix west valley, ranked among the best places to live in America.

1 of 22

Last updated July 24 at 10:21pm
Litchfield Park
1 Unit Available
14200 W Village Parkway
14200 West Village Parkway, Litchfield Park, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1484 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newer 2 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage town home, in the beautiful community of Cachet at the Wigwam. Kitchen features upgraded cabinets,quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances. This spacious one level home has carpet and tile throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Litchfield Park
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
48 Units Available
Bella Mirage
3800 North El Mirage Road, Avondale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$964
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,251
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,578
1311 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! You've found the perfect place with luxurious apartment features and a community bursting with amenities.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Palm Valley
2 Units Available
Palm Valley Villas
4200 N Falcon Dr, Goodyear, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,249
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant homes with full-size washer and dryers, 10-foot ceilings, and granite counters. Picnic on the on-site green space and walk along the trails. Hit the links at nearby Eagle's Nest Golf Club.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Wigwam Creek North
1 Unit Available
12448 W Orange Dr
12448 West Orange Drive, Maricopa County, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1782 sqft
Great price on this home! - **MOVE IN READY** BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME. HOME FEATURES LOW MAINTENANCE LANDSCAPING, HIGH VAULTED CEILINGS, AND TILE AND CARPET IN ALL THE RIGHT PLACES. GREAT SIZE LIVING ROOM AND DINING ROOM.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
Sunrise
1 Unit Available
14148 West Columbus Avenue
14148 West Columbus Avenue, Goodyear, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1521 sqft
3D TOUR LINK: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=zSFVDDPXF48 Wonderful corner lot single story 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with low care landscape! Located Near Litchfield Rd and Indian School Rd.

1 of 23

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Dreaming Summit
1 Unit Available
13430 W Jacobson Dr
13430 West Jacobson Drive, Maricopa County, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
3382 sqft
13430 W Jacobson Dr Available 04/15/20 4 bedroom 2.5 bath with a pool in Dreaming summit is available for April 15th - Spacious 4 bedroom 2.

1 of 27

Last updated April 4 at 07:32am
Wigwam Creek North
1 Unit Available
12641 W. Medlock Dr.
12641 West Medlock Drive, Maricopa County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
2024 sqft
Cozy Litchfield Park home is waiting for you.Low maintenance front and back yard. Open kitchen with eat in kitchen nook. Close to shopping great schools and Luke AF base. Pets OK with owner approval. a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.

1 of 13

Last updated March 5 at 03:36am
Dreaming Summit
1 Unit Available
13711 W RANCHO Drive
13711 West Rancho Drive, Maricopa County, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1503 sqft
SPACIOUS THREE BEDROOM HOME WITH A BEDROOM SIZED DEN. MASTER SPLIT FLOOR PLAN WITH VAULTED CEILINGS, EAT-IN KITCHEN & BRAND NEW CARPETING THROUGHOUT! HOUSE IS LOCATED IN THE HEART OF THE BEST SCHOOL DISTRICT IN THE STATE OF ARIZONA.
Results within 5 miles of Litchfield Park
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:00pm
Centerra
18 Units Available
Serafina
15400 W Goodyear Blvd N, Goodyear, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,074
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cable-ready homes with walk-in closets, well-equipped kitchens and in-unit laundry in a pet-friendly community. Residents have access to a pool, playgrounds and a fitness center. This location is a six-minute drive from Festival Fields Park.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:57pm
15 Units Available
Newport Apartments
1333 N Dysart Rd, Avondale, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$935
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
844 sqft
Kitchen with breakfast bar and all appliances. Hardwood and carpet floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Amenities include swimming pool, dog park, clubhouse and carport. Gym, hot tub and pets are welcome.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:35pm
15 Units Available
Pillar at Westgate
6610 N 93rd Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,070
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,241
1364 sqft
Luxurious apartments with open layouts. Enjoy in-unit laundry. Onsite amenities include a pool and hot tub, business center, and grill station. Near Gila River Arena and University of Phoenix Stadium.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Sun City
11 Units Available
Natura Villas
10847 W Olive Ave, Sun City, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,130
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1106 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments have ceiling fans and efficient appliances. Hang out at the cyber cafe and coffee bar, or meet up with friends at the sand volleyball court. Located just steps from several restaurants.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
22 Units Available
Copper Falls
5151 North 95th Avenue, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1315 sqft
BRAND NEW LUXURY APARTMENTS NOW OPEN IN GLENDALE! Schedule a self-guided or virtual tour today! Experience modern, unparalleled, luxury, living at its finest.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:13pm
25 Units Available
Maravilla Apartments
13621 W Glendale Ave, Glendale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,207
938 sqft
ATTENDANCE ZONE Dreaming Summit Elementary School L. Thomas Heck Middle School Millennium High School Access to freeways (101-10-303)
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:07pm
9 Units Available
Park Shadows
620 N Litchfield Rd, Goodyear, AZ
1 Bedroom
$925
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
780 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1400 sqft
Spacious homes with in-unit laundry, central air conditioning, and fully equipped kitchens in a gated community. Residents enjoy access to covered parking, a sparkling pool, and proximity to I-10.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:04pm
65 Units Available
Christopher Todd Communities At Stadium
9999 W Missouri Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,305
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1022 sqft
Introducing Christopher Todd Communities At Stadium, located on 99th Avenue and Cardinals Way in Phoenix, which is under construction and slated to open this fall.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
18 Units Available
Zone Luxe Apartments
9450 W Cabela Dr, Glendale, AZ
Studio
$1,360
852 sqft
1 Bedroom
$984
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1156 sqft
Zone Luxe provides the atmosphere of a calming oasis, allowing residents to prioritize individual needs and desires while leaving the frenetic and fast-paced world behind.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
3 Units Available
Evolution at Estrella Falls
15361 West Virginia Avenue, Goodyear, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,189
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1162 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
15 Units Available
Zone Apartments
7455 N 95th Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1303 sqft
Zone Apartments transforms the ordinary into the extraordinary with its fresh twist on modern urban living in historic Glendale, AZ. This newly renovated apartment community elevates your lifestyle as well as your heartbeat.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Harbor Shores
12 Units Available
Zinc Apartments
2005 North 103rd Drive, Avondale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,175
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1188 sqft
Your desert oasis awaits! Experience an unparalleled lifestyle at Zinc Apartments in Avondale.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Palm Valley
26 Units Available
Palm Valley
1891 N Litchfield Rd, Goodyear, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,135
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1382 sqft
Beautiful location on 16 acres, close to local freeways. Units include laundry, hardwood floors, patio/balcony and garbage disposal. Luxury community features parking, pool, playground and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
9 Units Available
Edgewater
102 S 4th Ave, Avondale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,130
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
756 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious apartments include air conditioning, balcony or patio, and dishwasher. Community features beautiful landscaping, pool and picnic area with barbecue. Located in the heart of Avondale close to shopping, schools and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Coldwater Springs
23 Units Available
Coldwater Springs
12115 W Van Buren St, Avondale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,016
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1241 sqft
Apartment community in the West Valley with access to I-10, Loop 101, and downtown Phoenix. Minutes from upscale dining, shopping, entertainment, sporting events. One-, two- and three-bedrooms with gourmet kitchen, spacious closets, in-unit laundry.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Litchfield Park, AZ

Finding an apartment in Litchfield Park that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

