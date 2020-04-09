All apartments in Litchfield Park
775 W Azure Lane

775 West Azure Lane · No Longer Available
Location

775 West Azure Lane, Litchfield Park, AZ 85340
Litchfield Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Looking for an amazing Toll Brothers home with 4 bed 3 full bath with a play pool for rent? Highly upgraded kitchen with lots of cabinet space, a nice sized island and Wine refrigerator, and granite backsplash. Spacious mater bedroom with separate exit to the backyard. Resort style master bath with a bedroom sized closet. 3 car garage. Private front courtyard. Several areas for entertainment: formal living, dining, family room, play room, back patio (extended covered), built-in BBQ area, pool. Less than 15 minutes drive to Camelback Ranch Stadium (Spring Training). Close to freeways (Loop 101 & 303 & I-10), dining, schools, parks, Westgate Entertainment Center, Tanger Outlet, State Farm Stadium,...and so on.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 775 W Azure Lane have any available units?
775 W Azure Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Litchfield Park, AZ.
What amenities does 775 W Azure Lane have?
Some of 775 W Azure Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 775 W Azure Lane currently offering any rent specials?
775 W Azure Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 775 W Azure Lane pet-friendly?
No, 775 W Azure Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Litchfield Park.
Does 775 W Azure Lane offer parking?
Yes, 775 W Azure Lane offers parking.
Does 775 W Azure Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 775 W Azure Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 775 W Azure Lane have a pool?
Yes, 775 W Azure Lane has a pool.
Does 775 W Azure Lane have accessible units?
No, 775 W Azure Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 775 W Azure Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 775 W Azure Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 775 W Azure Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 775 W Azure Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
