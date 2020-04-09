775 W Azure Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking pool bbq/grill garage

Looking for an amazing Toll Brothers home with 4 bed 3 full bath with a play pool for rent? Highly upgraded kitchen with lots of cabinet space, a nice sized island and Wine refrigerator, and granite backsplash. Spacious mater bedroom with separate exit to the backyard. Resort style master bath with a bedroom sized closet. 3 car garage. Private front courtyard. Several areas for entertainment: formal living, dining, family room, play room, back patio (extended covered), built-in BBQ area, pool. Less than 15 minutes drive to Camelback Ranch Stadium (Spring Training). Close to freeways (Loop 101 & 303 & I-10), dining, schools, parks, Westgate Entertainment Center, Tanger Outlet, State Farm Stadium,...and so on.