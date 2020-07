Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities

414 E. Palm Ln. Available 08/01/19 Long Term Lease (12 Months) - Fresh Paint Interior and Exterior. New Flooring - Hard Wood, Carpet!! Great Location!! Located in the heart of Litchfield Park. Close to schools and restaurants. Cozy 3 bedrooms with 1.5 Baths. New Interior Paint, New Hard Wood Floors. Newer Kitchen with White Cabinets. Large Family Room w/French Doors Open to Backyard Patio. Backyard has Several Mature Fruit Trees. Landscaping Included.



(RLNE4862161)