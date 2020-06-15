All apartments in Lake Havasu City
Find more places like 3743 Mission Dr. S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Havasu City, AZ
/
3743 Mission Dr. S
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

3743 Mission Dr. S

3743 Mission Drive South · (928) 530-3426 ext. 216
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lake Havasu City
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3743 Mission Drive South, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86406

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3743 Mission Dr. S · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2027 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accessible
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
Furnished Winter Rental - Don't miss out on the beauty for your Winter stay! 4 month minimum. This beautiful fully furnished Winter Rental is located on the South side of Havasu. Close to McCulloch, easy access to everything! You will love the area, and the home's curb appeal! Plenty of space on both sides for parking and ease of access to the backyard. Gorgeous flagstone walking path to the front door. Inside you'll find tile flooring throughout the open floor plan, stunning cut Santa Maria stone on pillar in entry and wood burning fireplace in living area, with 3 bedrooms(2 of which are Master suites)and 3 bathrooms! Master Bathroom is wheelchair accessible! This home offers over 2000 sq ft of comfortable living! The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, 2 disposals, a warming drawer in the oven, a vegetable sink on the island, and all counters are beautiful granite. Off the casual dining area you can access the private flagstone patio, fire pit and out door kitchen area (outdoor fridge works!). In the main master suite you have your own backyard access, dual sinks, jetted tub, and separate shower. The backyard is fabulous with it's outdoor kitchen/grill, fireplace, large covered patio, additional flagstone patio area and view deck! $100 cap on utilities. Basic cable and internet. Ask for Liela

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5021760)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3743 Mission Dr. S have any available units?
3743 Mission Dr. S has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3743 Mission Dr. S have?
Some of 3743 Mission Dr. S's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3743 Mission Dr. S currently offering any rent specials?
3743 Mission Dr. S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3743 Mission Dr. S pet-friendly?
Yes, 3743 Mission Dr. S is pet friendly.
Does 3743 Mission Dr. S offer parking?
Yes, 3743 Mission Dr. S does offer parking.
Does 3743 Mission Dr. S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3743 Mission Dr. S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3743 Mission Dr. S have a pool?
No, 3743 Mission Dr. S does not have a pool.
Does 3743 Mission Dr. S have accessible units?
Yes, 3743 Mission Dr. S has accessible units.
Does 3743 Mission Dr. S have units with dishwashers?
No, 3743 Mission Dr. S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3743 Mission Dr. S have units with air conditioning?
No, 3743 Mission Dr. S does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3743 Mission Dr. S?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lake Havasu City 2 BedroomsLake Havasu City 3 Bedrooms
Lake Havasu City Apartments with BalconyLake Havasu City Apartments with Parking
Lake Havasu City Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bullhead City, AZLaughlin, NV
Fort Mohave, AZKingman, AZ
Desert Hills, AZ
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity