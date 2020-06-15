3743 Mission Dr. S

Amenities

Furnished Winter Rental - Don't miss out on the beauty for your Winter stay! 4 month minimum. This beautiful fully furnished Winter Rental is located on the South side of Havasu. Close to McCulloch, easy access to everything! You will love the area, and the home's curb appeal! Plenty of space on both sides for parking and ease of access to the backyard. Gorgeous flagstone walking path to the front door. Inside you'll find tile flooring throughout the open floor plan, stunning cut Santa Maria stone on pillar in entry and wood burning fireplace in living area, with 3 bedrooms(2 of which are Master suites)and 3 bathrooms! Master Bathroom is wheelchair accessible! This home offers over 2000 sq ft of comfortable living! The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, 2 disposals, a warming drawer in the oven, a vegetable sink on the island, and all counters are beautiful granite. Off the casual dining area you can access the private flagstone patio, fire pit and out door kitchen area (outdoor fridge works!). In the main master suite you have your own backyard access, dual sinks, jetted tub, and separate shower. The backyard is fabulous with it's outdoor kitchen/grill, fireplace, large covered patio, additional flagstone patio area and view deck! $100 cap on utilities. Basic cable and internet. Ask for Liela



No Cats Allowed



