Amenities

patio / balcony garage internet access furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage internet access

4- Month Minimum Rental. Very Clean and nice furnished winter rental in Sunny Lake Havasu City. Everything you need but your toothbrush. No pets preferred and at owners discretion. UP to $100.00 included of electric per month. TV and Internet by Owners. Water, sewer trash paid by owner. VIEW DECK WITH AWESOME LAKEVIEWS. Covered patio along side of the home. Large back yard on a wash. No Pets Allowed.