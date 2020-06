Amenities

Furnished Winter Rental - Fully furnished Winter Rental! This beautiful home features 3bd 2 bath 2 car garage built in 1991 and refurbished! nicely decorated and is turn key ready for a winter renter! Easy access to shopping. Tile floors, carpet in bedrooms, large covered back patio with hot tub. This home is conveniently located on a nice flat lot with mountain views and south facing backyard. No pets. 4 month minimum. Ask for Liela



No Pets Allowed



