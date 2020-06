Amenities

all utils included walk in closets pool furnished

Unit Amenities furnished walk in closets Property Amenities pool

VACATION RENTAL ONLY.Fantastic fully furnished Vacation home with HEATED POOL! Conveniently located on the North side of town and close to shopping. Each bedroom has its own walk-in closet.Small lake views from front & back. Home backs to a wash for extra privacy.Monthly rate $1850.Nightly rate $300.All utilities included with a cap of $100. per month on the electric and $70. per month on the gas.