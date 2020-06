Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

2359 Beverly Glen Place Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom 2 bath Home in Quiet culdesac on large corner lot - 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with 2 car garage. This meticulously cared for home sits in a quiet cul-de-sac on a large corner lot with a peek a boo view of the lake from porch. Granite counter tops in kitchen that includes all the appliances. Wood/tile flooring throughout except for bedrooms. Master bathroom has a nice tiled walk in shower. Master bedroom is spacious with large walk in closet. Seperate indoor laundry room which includes both washer/dryer. Covered patio with large back yard (Not fenced).



Tenant occupied (Please do not disturb tenants)

Available 7/1/2020

Small dog OK with Owner approval

NO Smoking



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5840425)