2170 Constellation Ln.
Last updated May 7 2020 at 5:48 AM

2170 Constellation Ln

2170 Constellation Ln · (928) 855-9805
Location

2170 Constellation Ln, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1867 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Located on cul-de-sac near Lake Havasu High School, this beautiful unfurnished home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a 1048sq ft three car garage. One bay of the garage is approximately 52' deep with a work bench area and additional storage located at the rear. There is paved and gated side that stretches the length of the house. The floor plan is split, the kitchen is open and there's a large center island along with both a breakfast bar and casual dining space, there is indoor laundry, a walk-in closet & walk-in shower in the master bathroom, and a sparkling pool and spa in the backyard. The backyard also features an oversized covered rear patio which has direct access from the living room. The home backs up to a wash for additional privacy. This property will accept ONE dog that is not aggressive breed in whole or part with additional monthly pet rent of $25/mo. Please see website for list of aggressive breed animals. Monthly pool service is included with the rent - tenant is responsible for all other utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2170 Constellation Ln have any available units?
2170 Constellation Ln has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2170 Constellation Ln have?
Some of 2170 Constellation Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2170 Constellation Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2170 Constellation Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2170 Constellation Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 2170 Constellation Ln is pet friendly.
Does 2170 Constellation Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2170 Constellation Ln does offer parking.
Does 2170 Constellation Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2170 Constellation Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2170 Constellation Ln have a pool?
Yes, 2170 Constellation Ln has a pool.
Does 2170 Constellation Ln have accessible units?
No, 2170 Constellation Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2170 Constellation Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 2170 Constellation Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2170 Constellation Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 2170 Constellation Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

