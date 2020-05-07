2170 Constellation Ln.

Amenities

Located on cul-de-sac near Lake Havasu High School, this beautiful unfurnished home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a 1048sq ft three car garage. One bay of the garage is approximately 52' deep with a work bench area and additional storage located at the rear. There is paved and gated side that stretches the length of the house. The floor plan is split, the kitchen is open and there's a large center island along with both a breakfast bar and casual dining space, there is indoor laundry, a walk-in closet & walk-in shower in the master bathroom, and a sparkling pool and spa in the backyard. The backyard also features an oversized covered rear patio which has direct access from the living room. The home backs up to a wash for additional privacy. This property will accept ONE dog that is not aggressive breed in whole or part with additional monthly pet rent of $25/mo. Please see website for list of aggressive breed animals. Monthly pool service is included with the rent - tenant is responsible for all other utilities.