2094 Mesquite Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access lobby

Available 07/27/20 Furnished, adorable, clean, fresh, feels-new condo in Lake Havasu, AZ. Central air/heat, indoor washer/dryer. You supply your own linens. Small balcony. Community pool, bbqs and covered patio with table and chairs.



Secure underground parking for 1 car. Security elevator from garage up to main lobby and floors. Additional parking behind building and on the street.



One mile from the very active entertainment area of London Bridge and the lake. Shopping, restaurants, pubs/bars all within walking distance, or take a quick drive to the Bridge. Grocery store, post office, Urgent Care and hospital all within 2-3 miles.



Lake Havasu has activities such as boating, water skiing, wakeboarding, kayaking, fishing, and swimming. We have miles of navigable waterways to explore, as well as hiking and golf courses.



NO SMOKING NO PETS



Cable, internet and electric up to $50 included.



(RLNE5935227)