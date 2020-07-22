2094 Mesquite Ave

Amenities
Available 07/27/20 Furnished, adorable, clean, fresh, feels-new condo in Lake Havasu, AZ. Central air/heat, indoor washer/dryer. You supply your own linens. Small balcony. Community pool, bbqs and covered patio with table and chairs.
Secure underground parking for 1 car. Security elevator from garage up to main lobby and floors. Additional parking behind building and on the street.
One mile from the very active entertainment area of London Bridge and the lake. Shopping, restaurants, pubs/bars all within walking distance, or take a quick drive to the Bridge. Grocery store, post office, Urgent Care and hospital all within 2-3 miles.
Lake Havasu has activities such as boating, water skiing, wakeboarding, kayaking, fishing, and swimming. We have miles of navigable waterways to explore, as well as hiking and golf courses.
NO SMOKING NO PETS
Cable, internet and electric up to $50 included.
(RLNE5935227)