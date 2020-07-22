All apartments in Lake Havasu City
Lake Havasu City, AZ
2094 Mesquite Ave
2094 Mesquite Ave

2094 Mesquite Avenue · (951) 265-6649
Location

2094 Mesquite Avenue, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1.5 baths, $1300 · Avail. Jul 27

$1,300

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
lobby
Available 07/27/20 Furnished, adorable, clean, fresh, feels-new condo in Lake Havasu, AZ. Central air/heat, indoor washer/dryer. You supply your own linens. Small balcony. Community pool, bbqs and covered patio with table and chairs.

Secure underground parking for 1 car. Security elevator from garage up to main lobby and floors. Additional parking behind building and on the street.

One mile from the very active entertainment area of London Bridge and the lake. Shopping, restaurants, pubs/bars all within walking distance, or take a quick drive to the Bridge. Grocery store, post office, Urgent Care and hospital all within 2-3 miles.

Lake Havasu has activities such as boating, water skiing, wakeboarding, kayaking, fishing, and swimming. We have miles of navigable waterways to explore, as well as hiking and golf courses.

NO SMOKING NO PETS

Cable, internet and electric up to $50 included.

(RLNE5935227)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2094 Mesquite Ave have any available units?
2094 Mesquite Ave has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2094 Mesquite Ave have?
Some of 2094 Mesquite Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2094 Mesquite Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2094 Mesquite Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2094 Mesquite Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2094 Mesquite Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Havasu City.
Does 2094 Mesquite Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2094 Mesquite Ave offers parking.
Does 2094 Mesquite Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2094 Mesquite Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2094 Mesquite Ave have a pool?
Yes, 2094 Mesquite Ave has a pool.
Does 2094 Mesquite Ave have accessible units?
No, 2094 Mesquite Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2094 Mesquite Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2094 Mesquite Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 2094 Mesquite Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2094 Mesquite Ave has units with air conditioning.
