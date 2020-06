Amenities

Long Term Furnished - Furnished long term rental available long and short term. Close to Lake and conveniently located close to down town, shopping, and hospital. LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!!! This home is a must see look at photos everything is beautiful inside and out furniture is top notch and remodeling is gorgeous. Open floor plan, kitchen and bathrooms upgraded with with walk-in tub in master. Ask for Stacy.



No Pets Allowed



