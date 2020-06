Amenities

internet access furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities internet access

Furnished Winter House - Available winter season 2020-2021. 4 month minimum. Includes TV service and internet. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home with private back yard is super clean and nicely furnished. Close to Elks lodge just up the hill form main street for easy access to all the events. No pets. Ask for Stacy.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4793724)