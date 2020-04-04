2125 Gates Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal oven range walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

This end apartment of the triplex is available now. Minimal yard maintenance, 2 car covered parking attached to the back close to kitchen door, laundry room, both master and spare bedroom have walk-in closets, new security door on front. apartment has only full bath in master bedroom and half bath in hall. Not a full 2 bath apartment. Applicants must provide good credit report, rental or mortgage history and proof of income. no pets and no smoking. Rents for $750 per month on one year lease. $900 deposit and $150 for carpet cleaning for total of $1800 to move in. Submit name, phone number and email address for invite to apply.

No Pets Allowed



