All apartments in Kingman
Find more places like 2125 Gates Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kingman, AZ
/
2125 Gates Ave
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:41 AM

2125 Gates Ave

2125 Gates Ave · (928) 715-1295
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2125 Gates Ave, Kingman, AZ 86401

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $750 · Avail. now

$750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1030 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Spacious Triplex unit - Property Id: 254093

This end apartment of the triplex is available now. Minimal yard maintenance, 2 car covered parking attached to the back close to kitchen door, laundry room, both master and spare bedroom have walk-in closets, new security door on front. apartment has only full bath in master bedroom and half bath in hall. Not a full 2 bath apartment. Applicants must provide good credit report, rental or mortgage history and proof of income. no pets and no smoking. Rents for $750 per month on one year lease. $900 deposit and $150 for carpet cleaning for total of $1800 to move in. Submit name, phone number and email address for invite to apply.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/254093
Property Id 254093

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5678254)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2125 Gates Ave have any available units?
2125 Gates Ave has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2125 Gates Ave have?
Some of 2125 Gates Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2125 Gates Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2125 Gates Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2125 Gates Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2125 Gates Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kingman.
Does 2125 Gates Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2125 Gates Ave does offer parking.
Does 2125 Gates Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2125 Gates Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2125 Gates Ave have a pool?
No, 2125 Gates Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2125 Gates Ave have accessible units?
No, 2125 Gates Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2125 Gates Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2125 Gates Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 2125 Gates Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2125 Gates Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2125 Gates Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bullhead City, AZLaughlin, NV
Lake Havasu City, AZFort Mohave, AZ
Desert Hills, AZ
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity