Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:38 AM

38 Apartments for rent in Kachina Village, AZ with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come wit...

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2278 Chof Trail
2278 Chof Trail, Kachina Village, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1900 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom home in Kachina Village - Great split level 4 bedroom home with fenced back yard, 2 car garage. Beautiful kitchen, Stainless appliances, double oven,wood floors throughout the living area, central air conditioning.

1 of 22

Last updated March 5 at 03:35am
1 Unit Available
2779 Tolani Trail
2779 Tolani Trail, Kachina Village, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1070 sqft
Cabin type home in the woods, Huge treed lot, private setting.nice decks overlooking canyon'Sorry, no pets, no students
Results within 5 miles of Kachina Village
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Bow and Arrow Acres
27 Units Available
The Place At Forest Ridge Apartments
3720 S Yaqui Dr, Flagstaff, AZ
Studio
$995
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,135
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
903 sqft
Furnished homes with a patio/balcony. Pet friendly. Bike storage available. Residents get access to a racquetball court, playground, and grill area. Close to Northern Arizona University. Near Walnut Canyon National Monument.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Pinacle Pines
1 Unit Available
3079 S Hannah Lane
3079 South Hannah Lane, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2453 sqft
Located in the highly desirable Pinnacle Pines neighborhood, this luxury townhome is an end unit backing HOA dedicated natural space.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
3451 S Debbie Street
3451 South Debbie Street, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1506 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3451 S Debbie Street in Flagstaff. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3990 South Holland Road
3990 South Holland Road, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1650 sqft
Available 08/01/20 3/2/2 Home near NAU and DeMiguel. $2,300/month. - Property Id: 75635 Close to NAU!! Great single-family home built right on Urban Trail. Very quiet and private. Easy access to Wal-Mart, NAU, and Flagstaff FUTS Trail System.

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3425 W Picket Line
3425 W Picket Line, Coconino County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$9,500
1400 sqft
Available 09/09/20 SERENE FLAGSTAFF GETAWAY - BRAND NEW! - Property Id: 274593 Looking for 3-6 month furnished lease! This beautiful NEW property is ready to rent!! Flagstaff Ranch is where this coveted and exclusive property is located with

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Pinacle Pines
1 Unit Available
1021 E Sterling Ln
1021 East Sterling Lane, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2100 sqft
Beautiful 3bd/2.5ba Pinnacle Pines town home. This home is a spacious 2100 sq ft with vaulted ceilings as you enter the home, a spacious and open living and kitchen space, large bedrooms and spectacular master bedroom and bath.

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1390 W Melissa Dr
1390 West Melissa Drive, Flagstaff, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2971 sqft
4 bath, 3.5 bath with an office in University Heights. Large living room, 2nd living room or sitting area, 2 master suites, fireplace, large covered patio, large open yard, 2 car garage. Security deposit: $2,700.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
Ponderosa Trails
1 Unit Available
6037 S. Amethyst Rd. - 6037
6037 South Amethyst Road, Flagstaff, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2865 sqft
FOR SALE or LEASE: Listed on the PHX MLS #6081867 For $659,000.00 This Ponderosa Trails home has a view from your kitchen table or back patio of the "The San Francisco Peaks".

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Ponderosa Trails
1 Unit Available
533 W. Nugget Trail
533 West Nugget Trail, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1920 sqft
533 W.
Results within 10 miles of Kachina Village
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:13am
Switzer Ridge
4 Units Available
ReNew Flagstaff
1105 E Ponderosa Pkwy, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,377
797 sqft
Air-conditioning in apartments. Utilities included in rent. Round-the-clock maintenance. Dog park available. Handicapped-accessible complex boasts a playground, sauna, gym and courtyard. Laundry facility on site. Two miles from downtown Flagstaff.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:06am
$
16 Units Available
Timberline Place
4343 E Soliere Ave, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,415
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1275 sqft
Luxury apartments with a cozy feel, including fireplace and private patio. Views of the lake and city. Amenities such as 24-hour gym, sauna, TV lounge and basketball court.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:55am
1 Unit Available
Blk. Mtn. Lofts
1718 North Fort Valley Road, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1293 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:39am
South Side
23 Units Available
Village at Aspen Place
601 E Piccadilly, Flagstaff, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,824
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,947
1322 sqft
Located in the Historic Flagstaff District. A resort-style home with walk-out patios, stainless steel appliances, and vaulted ceilings. Onsite amenities include a bike and ski repair shop, pet washing station, attached parking garage, and more.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 13 at 01:28am
1 Unit Available
University West
1830 S Milton Rd, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to Northern Arizona University and Flagstaff Urban Trails System. Apartments have vinyl flooring, dishwasher and ceiling fans. Community has horseshoe, emergency maintenance, clubhouse and bike racks.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Downtown Flagstaff
1 Unit Available
115 E Terrace Avenue
115 East Terrace Avenue, Flagstaff, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1040 sqft
Great Opportunity! 2 bed, 1 bath apartment available in the popular Park Terrace Apartments. Centrally Located, Convenient to Downtown Area and Hospital.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Boulder Point
1 Unit Available
1812 S Highland Mesa Road
1812 South Highland Mesa Road, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1550 sqft
Immaculately maintained home in Boulder Pointe! 3 beds, 2 baths, 2-car garage (562 sq.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
1 Unit Available
University Square
700 West University Avenue, Flagstaff, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
900 sqft
Looking for a great location? Our community is just a few minutes walk to NAU, shopping, restaurants and many other services you may need - not to mention we are less than a block from the Mountain Link bus service that NAU students ride for

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Swiss Manor
1 Unit Available
3850 Fanning Dr Unit F-2
3850 North Fanning Drive, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1392 sqft
Great 3-4 bedroom townhome in Flagstaff - Great 3-4 bedroom townhouse with large living area, vaulted ceilings, pellet stove. Nice dining area. Private fenced backyard. 2 small decks off bedrooms.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Boulder Point
1 Unit Available
2538 S Shady Knoll
2538 South Shady Knoll Lane, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1350 sqft
Great 3 bedroom town home in the Boulder Point - Great townhouse on the westside of town. 2 car garage, wood and tile flooring on the main level. Private patio off the rear of the home INQUIRIES BY EMAIL ONLY PLEASE (RLNE5848625)

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cheshire
1 Unit Available
3124 N Joy
3124 N Joy Ln, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1451 sqft
Your not going to want to miss this 3 bedroom Townhouse in Chesire! - Don't miss out on this wonderful Cheshire Townhouse backing up to City greenbelt! Available immediately. This 3 bedroom 2.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1477 E. Turney Dr.
1477 East Turney Drive, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1360 sqft
1477 E. Turney Dr. Available 06/15/20 Awesome Townhome in Rio Homes! - 3-bedroom home in Rio Homes AVAILABLE NOW! Perfect location, with ease of access to NAU, CCC, Sawmill Shopping Center, and Downtown Flagstaff.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Elk Run
1 Unit Available
2324 N. Whispering Pines Way
2324 North Whispering Pines Way, Flagstaff, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1270 sqft
Golf Course Views! 3 Bedroom/3 Bathroom - Adorable, open and bright 3 Bedroom with gorgeous views of Aspen Valley Golf Course from the balcony! This town house boasts natural light, high ceilings and a gas fireplace for wintertime enjoyment.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Kachina Village, AZ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Kachina Village renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

