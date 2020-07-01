Apartment List
Last updated July 1 2020 at 3:53 PM

56 Apartments for rent in Chino Valley, AZ with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with r...

1 of 15

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
347 Armitage Way
347 Armitage Way, Chino Valley, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,957
2142 sqft
4 Bedroom, 2 Bath, with a den. 2 Car garage, Washer/Dryer. 2142 Square feet. Stainless steel appliances. Fully fenced. No pets, assistance animal only.
Results within 5 miles of Chino Valley

1 of 20

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
6228 Goldfinch Drive
6228 Goldfinch Drive, Yavapai County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1710 sqft
Like New '18 Three Bedroom in Saddlewood ~ North Prescott - Gently lived in 2018 home in the new community of Saddlewood in North Prescott.

1 of 16

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
2149 Clubhouse Drive
2149 Clubhouse Drive, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1398 sqft
2149 Clubhouse Drive Available 09/01/20 3 Bedroom Condo on Antelope Hills Golf Course ~ North Prescott - **Please call Raymond at 928-443-0766 for additional information, availability dates and showings.

1 of 1

Last updated June 30 at 07:43am
1 Unit Available
Prescott Valley
7017 E Burro Ln # B
7017 East Burro Lane, Prescott Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1095 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex with gas fireplace and 2 car garage. All tile floors. All kitchen appliances including microwave, W/D hookup. Walk-in closets in both bedrooms. Ceiling fans, vaulted ceiling, pot shelves and more. Assistance Animal Only.

1 of 16

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
7974 N Sunset Ridge
7974 North Sunset Ridge, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2265 sqft
Large home with views of Granite Mountain 3 bedroom, 2.75 bath, den,3 car garage 2265 sq. ft . Large living room and kitchen, dinning area looks out the mountains A MUST SEE

1 of 18

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Prescott Valley
7045 E Addis Avenue
7045 East Addis Avenue, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1116 sqft
Available Now! 3BR, 2BA, A/C, Electric Heating, Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer Hookups, 1 Car Garage, Resident Pays all Utilities, Fenced yardPets on approval and will increase rent by $50/month.

1 of 28

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Pronghorn Ranch
7257 N Summer Walk Way
7257 Summer Walk Way, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1781 sqft
Fully Furnished 3BR/2BA 1781 SQFT, includes, linens and dishes, A/C, Ceiling Fans, FA Gas Heat, Range/Oven, dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer, 2 Car Garage, Assistive Animals OnlyApproximately Available 6/2/2020. ERAU Students Ok.

1 of 19

Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
7168 Pinnacle Pass Dr.
7168 North Pinnacle Pass Drive, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1493 sqft
****Vacation Rental**** This is a vacation rental and prices are subject to change. Day- $ call for pricing Week- $ call for pricing Monthly-$ call for pricing Please call the office to check for availability.
Results within 10 miles of Chino Valley
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
11 Units Available
Prescott Lakes Community
2105 Blooming Hills Dr, Prescott, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,375
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
733 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with stainless steel appliances and extra storage. Tenants get access to a volleyball court, yoga studio, and fire pit. Close to the Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary and Watson Lake Park.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
13 Units Available
Glassford Regional Market Place
Terraces
5700 E Market St, Prescott Valley, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,444
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,741
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1126 sqft
From the moment you walk through the Terraces front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
3 Units Available
Homestead Talking Glass
3131 North Main Street, Prescott Valley, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,340
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Be the first to experience life in the center of Talking Glass at Homestead Talking Glass Luxury Apartments. Enjoy grand-scale living and simple luxuries that allow you to experience life better.

1 of 16

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Prescott Valley
4500 N. Miner Rd
4500 North Miner Road, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1428 sqft
New flooring, paint, etc in P.V. - Check out this 1,428 sq. foot home built in 1993 in Prescott Valley. This home features a split floor plan, large living room and dining area which opens to the kitchen.

1 of 24

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
3080 Cascades Court 15F
3080 Cascades Court, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
965 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Condo in Montana Terraces! - Rent this condo in Montana Terraces. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo features an open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar, a pantry, an open dining area and large living room.

1 of 27

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Prescott Valley
4810 N Towago Cir
4810 North Towago Circle, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1469 sqft
4810 N Towago Cir Available 07/31/20 Home for rent with solar and a large workshop! - This 1,469 square foot Prescott Valley home features a open living room, dining room and kitchen floor plan.

1 of 27

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
1043 Lupine Ln
1043 Lupine Lane, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1910 sqft
1043 Lupine Ln Available 07/22/20 Awesome backyard in Pinion Oaks! - Beautiful home in Pinion Oaks. Built in 2000, this single level 1,910 square foot home features a bright, open, split floor plan.

1 of 14

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Stoneridge
1861 N Thimble Ln.
1861 Thistle Drive, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1677 sqft
*** 3 BEDROOMS / 2 BATHROOMS LOCATED IN PRESCOTT VALLEY *** - This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 1677 square feet located in Prescott Valley.

1 of 15

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Granville
6757 E. Hetley Place
6757 East Hetley Place, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1515 sqft
BEAUTIFUL GRANVILLE HOME AVAILABLE NOW! - This wonderful home located in Granville has so much to offer! Open floor-plan and stunning upgraded tile flooring throughout. Beautiful kitchen will all appliances and solar lights.

1 of 26

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Granville
4449 N Dryden
4449 North Dryden, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1470 sqft
4449 N Dryden Available 07/13/20 3/2 Home for Rent in Granville! - Home with 2.5 car garage for rent in Granville. This home was built in 2015 and is 1,470 square feet.

1 of 9

Last updated June 30 at 07:43am
1 Unit Available
2173 Elkhorn Dr Apt C
2173 Elkhorn Drive, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1220 sqft
2 master and one with a private patio, Stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and fenced yard. Pricing is for a 1 yr lease / 6 mo. lease. 2.75% city tax is payable with the monthly rent. All utilities are tenants responsibility.

1 of 23

Last updated June 30 at 07:43am
1 Unit Available
158 Thoroughbred Dr
158 Thoroughbred Drive, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1780 sqft
Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 3 car garage with opener. Gas fireplace, microwave, washer/dryer, tile and lots of extras. Gas heat and central air. Great room. Vaulted ceilings and split floor plan. All appliances including washer and dryer.

1 of 17

Last updated June 30 at 07:43am
1 Unit Available
3155 Shalom Dr
3155 Shalom Drive, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1440 sqft
2 bedroom + office with built in desk, 2 bath Doublewide Manufactured Home in Willow Lake Villas HOA, 1440 sq ft, Partially Furnished with basic furniture. No dishes, linens, etc.

1 of 24

Last updated June 30 at 07:43am
1 Unit Available
Prescott Valley
8401 E Leigh Dr Apt A
8401 East Leigh Drive, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1216 sqft
Newer 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex with 1 car garage. Gas heat and central air. Stamped concrete floors and all kitchen appliances, ceiling fans, deck and more! Assistance Animals Only. Year lease preferred. No smoking. No college students.

1 of 1

Last updated June 30 at 07:43am
1 Unit Available
Granville
6488 E Kilkenny Pl
6488 Kilkenny Place, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1228 sqft
This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located in Granville. 2 car garage with opener, gas heat, a/c, ceiling fans and more. No refrigerator. Gas stove, dishwasher, disposal, w/d hookup and walk-in closet. Fenced back yard with covered patio.

1 of 17

Last updated June 30 at 07:43am
1 Unit Available
2851 Smoke Tree Ln Unit 22
2851 Smoke Tree Lane, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1104 sqft
Enjoy this nicely kept 2 bedroom 2 bath home with large covered deck and carport. Both bedrooms have walk-in closet. Gas heat and window air conditioning unit. Appliances include stove and refrigerator. Shed for storage. Vaulted ceilings. No smoking.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Chino Valley, AZ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Chino Valley renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

