Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

9940 E DESERT TRAIL Lane

9940 East Desert Trail Lane · (480) 409-4844
Location

9940 East Desert Trail Lane, Gold Canyon, AZ 85118

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,850

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2491 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
This home is magnificent and when you enter you will immediately greeted with why. Bright and colorful with 100% new furnishings and decor. This is a new listing, that is why there are no reviews yet. Be the first to enjoy this Gold Canyon dream. Enter the home and find a living/game room with dining room and bar too. Super so everyone has their own separate spaces. The kitchen is open to a great room with family room, cozy fireplace, and sectional for the whole family, Bar seats allow for extra seating in the kitchen and in the family room. The large screen tv's making catching a game or movie night tons of fun. The master has breathtaking views of the Superstition Mountains and exquisite backyard oasis. King sized comfort with a spa like bathroom. Double Sinks, soaking tub, walk in shower and large walk in closet. Linens closet in the master bath too. From the master there is a door to the pool and spa area. The office area, complete with sofa sleeper is located in the middle of the house. Multi purpose room for everyone. The 2nd bedroom is fit for a queen and has a bath right across the hall. The 3rd bedroom and bath are in the attached Casita with a queen bed television and walk in shower. Super for privacy from guests, but close enough to enjoy the visit. The outside is magnificent with a built in grill and outdoor living room. Great chairs for cocktails and viewing the mountains. Open field behind the house so private with unobstructed views. The pool and spa are gas heated and can be heated for an extra $450 per week for both or $150 per week for just the spa. High Speed Wifi, soft water and reverse osmosis. Don't wait, this will rent quickly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9940 E DESERT TRAIL Lane have any available units?
9940 E DESERT TRAIL Lane has a unit available for $5,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9940 E DESERT TRAIL Lane have?
Some of 9940 E DESERT TRAIL Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9940 E DESERT TRAIL Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9940 E DESERT TRAIL Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9940 E DESERT TRAIL Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9940 E DESERT TRAIL Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gold Canyon.
Does 9940 E DESERT TRAIL Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9940 E DESERT TRAIL Lane does offer parking.
Does 9940 E DESERT TRAIL Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9940 E DESERT TRAIL Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9940 E DESERT TRAIL Lane have a pool?
Yes, 9940 E DESERT TRAIL Lane has a pool.
Does 9940 E DESERT TRAIL Lane have accessible units?
No, 9940 E DESERT TRAIL Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9940 E DESERT TRAIL Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9940 E DESERT TRAIL Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 9940 E DESERT TRAIL Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 9940 E DESERT TRAIL Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
