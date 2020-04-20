9940 E DESERT TRAIL Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access

This home is magnificent and when you enter you will immediately greeted with why. Bright and colorful with 100% new furnishings and decor. This is a new listing, that is why there are no reviews yet. Be the first to enjoy this Gold Canyon dream. Enter the home and find a living/game room with dining room and bar too. Super so everyone has their own separate spaces. The kitchen is open to a great room with family room, cozy fireplace, and sectional for the whole family, Bar seats allow for extra seating in the kitchen and in the family room. The large screen tv's making catching a game or movie night tons of fun. The master has breathtaking views of the Superstition Mountains and exquisite backyard oasis. King sized comfort with a spa like bathroom. Double Sinks, soaking tub, walk in shower and large walk in closet. Linens closet in the master bath too. From the master there is a door to the pool and spa area. The office area, complete with sofa sleeper is located in the middle of the house. Multi purpose room for everyone. The 2nd bedroom is fit for a queen and has a bath right across the hall. The 3rd bedroom and bath are in the attached Casita with a queen bed television and walk in shower. Super for privacy from guests, but close enough to enjoy the visit. The outside is magnificent with a built in grill and outdoor living room. Great chairs for cocktails and viewing the mountains. Open field behind the house so private with unobstructed views. The pool and spa are gas heated and can be heated for an extra $450 per week for both or $150 per week for just the spa. High Speed Wifi, soft water and reverse osmosis. Don't wait, this will rent quickly.