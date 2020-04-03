All apartments in Gold Canyon
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:55 PM

7731 E GOLDEN EAGLE Circle

7731 East Golden Eagle Circle · (480) 276-7236
Location

7731 East Golden Eagle Circle, Gold Canyon, AZ 85118
Superstition Mountain

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2381 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Available after 4/30/20. Fully furnished, highly upgraded, tastefully decorated, 3-bed room/3-bath including private guest casita. 2 fireplaces, granite counters, double wall ovens, kitchen island, Subzero refrigerator, great patio for sunsets w/fireplace & built-in BBQ. Designer paint, custom cabinets. High ceilings w/beams in great room. Breakfast bar. Ceiling speakers. Built-in bookcases in office. 2-car garage w/epoxy floor. Walk to 9-hole putting park/course w/waterfalls & running stream. Quiet cobblestone Cul-de-sac. Private community w/24-hour guard. Golf club membership under separate agreement w/club ownership. Tranquil Pinal County is quiet as 76% is open space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7731 E GOLDEN EAGLE Circle have any available units?
7731 E GOLDEN EAGLE Circle has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7731 E GOLDEN EAGLE Circle have?
Some of 7731 E GOLDEN EAGLE Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7731 E GOLDEN EAGLE Circle currently offering any rent specials?
7731 E GOLDEN EAGLE Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7731 E GOLDEN EAGLE Circle pet-friendly?
No, 7731 E GOLDEN EAGLE Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gold Canyon.
Does 7731 E GOLDEN EAGLE Circle offer parking?
Yes, 7731 E GOLDEN EAGLE Circle does offer parking.
Does 7731 E GOLDEN EAGLE Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7731 E GOLDEN EAGLE Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7731 E GOLDEN EAGLE Circle have a pool?
No, 7731 E GOLDEN EAGLE Circle does not have a pool.
Does 7731 E GOLDEN EAGLE Circle have accessible units?
No, 7731 E GOLDEN EAGLE Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 7731 E GOLDEN EAGLE Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7731 E GOLDEN EAGLE Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 7731 E GOLDEN EAGLE Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 7731 E GOLDEN EAGLE Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
