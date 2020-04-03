7731 E GOLDEN EAGLE Circle

Amenities
Available after 4/30/20. Fully furnished, highly upgraded, tastefully decorated, 3-bed room/3-bath including private guest casita. 2 fireplaces, granite counters, double wall ovens, kitchen island, Subzero refrigerator, great patio for sunsets w/fireplace & built-in BBQ. Designer paint, custom cabinets. High ceilings w/beams in great room. Breakfast bar. Ceiling speakers. Built-in bookcases in office. 2-car garage w/epoxy floor. Walk to 9-hole putting park/course w/waterfalls & running stream. Quiet cobblestone Cul-de-sac. Private community w/24-hour guard. Golf club membership under separate agreement w/club ownership. Tranquil Pinal County is quiet as 76% is open space.