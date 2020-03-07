All apartments in Fountain Hills
Home
/
Fountain Hills, AZ
/
16405 E ARROYO VISTA Drive
Last updated September 8 2019 at 10:54 PM

16405 E ARROYO VISTA Drive

16405 East Arroyo Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16405 East Arroyo Vista Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully remodeled 3 bed/ 2 bath unit with concrete flooring. Great kitchen area with tiled counter-tops and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy mountain views from the front and backyard. Single car garage space with lots of storage and washer/dryer hook-up.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16405 E ARROYO VISTA Drive have any available units?
16405 E ARROYO VISTA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Hills, AZ.
What amenities does 16405 E ARROYO VISTA Drive have?
Some of 16405 E ARROYO VISTA Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16405 E ARROYO VISTA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16405 E ARROYO VISTA Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16405 E ARROYO VISTA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 16405 E ARROYO VISTA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Hills.
Does 16405 E ARROYO VISTA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16405 E ARROYO VISTA Drive does offer parking.
Does 16405 E ARROYO VISTA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16405 E ARROYO VISTA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16405 E ARROYO VISTA Drive have a pool?
No, 16405 E ARROYO VISTA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 16405 E ARROYO VISTA Drive have accessible units?
No, 16405 E ARROYO VISTA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16405 E ARROYO VISTA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16405 E ARROYO VISTA Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 16405 E ARROYO VISTA Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 16405 E ARROYO VISTA Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
