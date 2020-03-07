16405 East Arroyo Vista Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautifully remodeled 3 bed/ 2 bath unit with concrete flooring. Great kitchen area with tiled counter-tops and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy mountain views from the front and backyard. Single car garage space with lots of storage and washer/dryer hook-up.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16405 E ARROYO VISTA Drive have any available units?
16405 E ARROYO VISTA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Hills, AZ.
What amenities does 16405 E ARROYO VISTA Drive have?
Some of 16405 E ARROYO VISTA Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16405 E ARROYO VISTA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16405 E ARROYO VISTA Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.