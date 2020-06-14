2527 E. Vicki Ave.

Amenities
Great Home in Sunrise Vistas! - Come check out this cute 3 bedroom, 2 baths home in the clean and quiet neighborhood of Sunrise Vistas. This home features laminate and carpet throughout the home, a carport, and a backyard shed and fire pit. Sunrise Vista also includes 2 community pools.
Give us a call today at 928-757-7368 to schedule a viewing or visit our website at WWW.RPMNORTHERNAZ.COM for more information and to APPLY NOW!
Pets allowed at owners discretion. $200 Pet Fee. $25 Pet Rent/Month.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5831124)