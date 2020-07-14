4949 N Gold Avenue

Amenities
Centrally located nicely remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath house. Nice tile flooring in main areas and carpet in bedroom. Kitchen and bathrooms have recently been remodeled. Kitchen has gas stove, D/W, microwave and frig. Laundry room has extra storage space and W/D are included. Large fenced backyard. 1 car carport.This home is available August 7th. The rental rate is $1300.00 per month and the security deposit is $1400.00. If pets are allowed and approved, there is a $20.00 per pet monthly pet fee, plus the $150 per pet of additional deposit. 2 pets ok.