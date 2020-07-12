Apartment List
35 Apartments for rent in Florence, AZ with parking

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
416 E FIESTA DEL SOL --
416 Fiesta Del Sol, Florence, AZ
1 Bedroom
$800
2 sqft
Great year round rental in an active 55+ community with clubhouse, private pool, laundry facility, and much more! This park model is furnished, has 2 storage sheds and a full size washer and dryer, water softener, and covered parking.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
3889 N Hidden Canyon Drive
3889 North Hidden Canyon Drive, Florence, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1449 sqft
Enjoy the resort style living in this beautiful home located in Sun City Anthem at Merrill Ranch.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
6160 E PARADISE Lane
6160 East Paradise Lane, Florence, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1576 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished Rental with Solar and 2 Golf Courses nearby! Recently built and gently lived in, this home is situated on a corner lot and across from desired green space.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
6099 w Yorktown
6099 West Yorktown May, Florence, AZ
6 Bedrooms
$1,675
3218 sqft
Large 6Bd/4Ba, Vaulted ceilings, dramatic staircase, Clean plush carpet, large 20'' tile in kitch+baths, soft earth tones +designers accents. Large master suite on 1st floor, bay windows, walk-in closet, w/built in organization system.

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
24401 N Lost Dutchman Way
24401 North Lost Dutchman Way, Florence, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,318
2172 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
5636 W Valor Way
5636 W Valor Way, Florence, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1756 sqft
**AVAILABLE MAY 2020** Fantastic FURNISHED single story home available to short rental time frames. The master bedroom and 1 additional bedroom come furnished. The 3rd bed is empty of furniture. Price includes utilities.

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
23841 N Mirage Ave
23841 Mirage Avenue, Florence, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$1,495
2221 sqft
Hard to find large 5 bedrooms and 3-bathroom home for rent in Florence, AZ. 2 story home with large amounts of space. Fabulous kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, walk-in pantry, tile, bar seating off L shaped island close to dining area.
1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
2300 E Magma Rd
2300 East Magma Road, San Tan Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1157 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in San Tan Valley. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, central air, dishwasher, pool, stainless steel appliance, and yard. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 6th 2020.

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
177 W TWIN PEAKS Parkway
177 West Twin Peaks Parkway, San Tan Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1416 sqft
90 DAY MIN Golfer's Paradise! New to the market. FURNISHED RENTAL. Golf views from patio of this contemporary 2 bedroom/2 bath beautiful home. All brand new furnishings throughout the home. Super single story design with 2 car garage.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
944 W STARVIEW Avenue
944 Starview Avenue, Coolidge, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1328 sqft
New Never lived in three bedroom, two bath home, with all appliances included. This home has carpet in all of the living areas, and vinyl in the kitchen, and baths. Laundry room in located inside.

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
924 W STARVIEW Avenue
924 Starview Avenue, Coolidge, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1328 sqft
New Never lived in three bedroom, two bath home, with all appliances included. This home has carpet in all of the living areas, and vinyl in the kitchen, and baths. Laundry room in located inside.

1 of 62

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
668 E TAYLOR Trail
668 East Taylor Trail, San Tan Valley, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
2734 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED Exceptional Pool Home w/Stunning Golf ViewsThis great 2 story stunner offers 4 bedrooms and 3 baths with one bedroom and full bath being on the ground floor for ease and privacy.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
496 N Main St Unit A
496 N Main St, Coolidge, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$795
750 sqft
Great Coolidge Location at N Main St and W Lindbergh Ave, Close to Freeway, shopping, dining and entertainment.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
88 W SUNDANCE Court
88 West Sundance Court, San Tan Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1585 sqft
A Del Webb 55+ gated, golf community. Beautiful, fully furnished 1585 sq ft 2BR/2BA + a den w/ a sound proof sliding door added forprivacy. 18x18 Tile flooring in main areas, vinyl hardwood in master and carpet in guest room.

1 of 54

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
1105 N COTA Lane
1105 North Cota Lane, Coolidge, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1320 sqft
You are going to be amazed by this house, The yard is a work of art, both the front and back yard. Beautiful trees and bush in both yards, with bearing Citrus and Fig trees. The inside of the house is equally awesome.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
496 N Main St Unit B
496 North Main Street, Coolidge, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$795
750 sqft
Great Coolidge Location at N Main St and W Lindbergh Ave, Close to Freeway, shopping, dining and entertainment.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 09:41pm
1 Unit Available
11 West Nolana Place
11 Nolana Place, San Tan Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1500 sqft
Home for rent in San Tan Valley with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1500 square feet located near Hunt Highway and Bella Vista within the Johnson Ranch Subdivision.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
4931 E AMARILLO Drive
4931 Amarillo Drive, San Tan Valley, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$6,800
1876 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom single family home in San Tan Valley with a 2 car garage, private backyard with heated pool, game room, ping pong table and brand new furnishings! Short term, seasonal rental. Pricing varies by season. $2800.00 to $6800.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
175 E PATTON Avenue
175 Patton Avenue, Coolidge, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1013 sqft
Three bedroom home in new subdivision of Coolidge. complete with all appliance, this house is move in ready. Large back yard, very comfortable property, with no one behind the house. One story house, with a one car extra deep garage.
1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 09:40pm
1 Unit Available
39950 North Parisi Place
39950 Parisi Place, San Tan Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1619 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
324 W Powell Drive
324 W Powell Dr, Pinal County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1662 sqft
1, small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month. Sorry, no cats are permitted. This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2002 W Tanner Ranch Road
2002 West Tanner Ranch Road, San Tan Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1687 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,687 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
2320 W CHINOOK Drive
2320 West Chinook Court, San Tan Valley, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2990 sqft
Here's your chance to rent one of the largest floorpans in Morning Sun Farms! This 2989 SF floor plan features 4 Bedrooms + Loft, 2.

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
3847 E STRATFORD Place
3847 East Stratford Plaza, San Tan Valley, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
1697 sqft
This relaxing 4 bedroom 2 bath FULLY FURNISHED VACATION RENTAL with split floor plan is a perfect home for a family retreat or to share with friends.
City Guide for Florence, AZ

Florence is one of the oldest towns in Arizona. Positioned along the Gila River in the Sonoran Desert, this pastoral community depended on agriculture as its major economic base. Soon it rose to a different beat, after discovering silver at the Silver King Mine, the town also took charge of the government seat of the newly formed Pinal County in 1875. Since then it has not looked back, achieving several more milestones along the way including its historic, architectural downtown scene, entwin...

Florence is a flourishing town ("flourishing" is a literal definition of the city's name), developing at a skyrocketing pace. Almost overnight the population increased its size approximately 50% since the year 2000. Over 25,500 residents (from 2010 U.S. Census data) choose to claim this inviting hot-bed-town as their home. And little wonder, the town's household income has also grown matching the state's average income rate. Florence is located south of Arizona and has the advantages of being not only a commuter's dream, but also an enterprising magnet, producing a range of consumer products and providing employment opportunities along the way. Of note, the headquarters for Arizona Homeland Security, the Pinal County Sheriff's department and the Pinal county headquarters are strong forces in Florence. Relocating here is not a difficult a decision and just as painless will be your hunt for the right apartment. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Florence, AZ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Florence apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

