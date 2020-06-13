/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:34 AM
71 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Florence, AZ
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Florence Park
401 E Stewart St, Florence, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,717
936 sqft
Your Home: Florence Park Apartments in Florence, AZ offers 2 and 3 bedroom apartments at a reasonable price. In-home perks include spacious floor plans with washer and dryer included, all electric appliances and is pet friendly.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
6524 East Refuge Road
6524 Refuge Road, Florence, AZ
Clean and Move in ready! New neutral tile & fresh paint throughout the entire first floor. Appliances, Blinds & Ceiling Fans. The open kitchen is light & bright, & flows into the expansive great room.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
5903 East Paradise Lane
5903 East Paradise Lane, Florence, AZ
Beautiful single family home in Florence! Don't miss this 4 bedroom home in a great community! Price right this home will move quickly! Home has recently been repainted and has new carpet installed throughout the interior.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
3759 N Astoria Dr
3759 N Astoria Dr, Florence, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1759 sqft
Located Near Hunt Hwy and Merrill Ranch Pkwy - NEW BUILD! NEVER LIVED IN! Many new features and open floorplan is sure to please. Hurry it will not last! Call AJ Smith @ (480) 568-2666 or email AJ@BrewerStrattonPM.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5590 W. Victory Way
5590 West Victory Way, Florence, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,280
1480 sqft
3 Bedroom - 2 Bath - 1480 Sq. Ft. - Anthem Merrill Ranch - You will be proud to call this beautiful 3/2 bath open floor plan home. Artificial turf in front/back yards makes for easy landscape maintenance. All the amenities include a 43,000 sq.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5843 E Everhart Lane
5843 Everhart Lane, Florence, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
1440 sqft
5843 E Everhart Lane Available 06/19/20 AVAILABLE 6/19/2020!!! - Beautifully done 3 bedroom, 2 bath. All tile with gorgeous "wood looking" tile in living areas and bedrooms.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
7347 W Millerton Way
7347 West Millerton Way, Florence, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1449 sqft
Major Cross Streets are Hunt Highway and Merrill Ranch Parkway Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2 Sq.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
6160 E PARADISE Lane
6160 East Paradise Lane, Florence, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1576 sqft
Furnished Rental with Solar and 2 Golf Courses nearby! Recently built and gently lived in, this home is situated on a corner lot and across from desired green space.
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
4196 N POTOMAC Drive
4196 North Potomac Drive, Florence, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2494 sqft
This beautiful home offers resort style living with all of the amenities & activities that Sun City has to offer including golf, crafts, pickle-ball, indoor lap pool, walking trails, elite gym, putting green, dinners and dances! Private home on the
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
24442 N Shelton Way
24442 Shelton Way, Florence, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1359 sqft
THIS HOME OFFERS A GREAT FLOOR PLAN, FACING NORTH AND SOUTH, FROM ENTRY LARGE FAMILY ROOM FACING WEST, KITCHEN AND DINING AREA FACING EAST. ALL BEDROOMS ON NORTH SIDE. ALL APPLIANCES NON SMOKING.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
7498 W PLEASANT OAK Way
7498 West Pleasant Oak Way, Florence, AZ
Beautiful 2 Level Home home with high-end upgrades and a 3-car tandem garage.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
6289 W Admiral Way
6289 West Admiral Way, Florence, AZ
Prestigious Anthem Community now has this stylish fully firnished Quartz model available. Manicured lawn in front and back. Beautiful custom pool just off of the fully extended covered patio. This home has 5 BR's with three as Master BR suites.
1 of 16
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
24401 N Lost Dutchman Way
24401 North Lost Dutchman Way, Florence, AZ
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
5636 W Valor Way
5636 W Valor Way, Florence, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1756 sqft
**AVAILABLE MAY 2020** Fantastic FURNISHED single story home available to short rental time frames. The master bedroom and 1 additional bedroom come furnished. The 3rd bed is empty of furniture. Price includes utilities.
Results within 5 miles of Florence
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
5017 East Smokey Quartz Road
5017 E Smoky Quartz Rd, San Tan Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1260 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
1006 W LINDBERGH Avenue
1006 West Lindbergh Avenue, Coolidge, AZ
Great four bedroom, 2.5 bath home with two dens . Large rooms throughout, two living rooms, and spacious kitchen. This house features a beautiful backyard, with a pool.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3427 E Desert Moon Trail
3427 East Desert Moon Trail, San Tan Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,359
1394 sqft
Rancho Bella Vista Single-Story Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2702 E Morenci Road
2702 East Morenci Road, San Tan Valley, AZ
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1440 E Stirrup Ln
1440 East Stirrup Lane, San Tan Valley, AZ
Fantastic 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home. Real wood floors in family room and kitchen. Upgraded neutral carpet elsewhere. Master bedroom is on the first floor. Ceiling fans and blinds throughout. Large loft and laundry upstairs.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
630 W Golden Aspen Drive
630 W Golden Aspen Dr, San Tan Valley, AZ
1, small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month. Sorry, no cats are permitted. This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
2799 E SUPERIOR Road
2799 East Superior Road, San Tan Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1413 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath home with an open great room just freshly painted inside with new carpet installed. Just inside Copper Basin close to shopping center and YMCA and pool in the community.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
718 W SPRUELL Avenue
718 West Spruell Avenue, Coolidge, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1744 sqft
This is a wonderful two level home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. The home is spacious and has vaulted ceilings. A fireplace is in the family room creating a warm vibe to the home. A great floor plan is provided with carpet and tile flooring.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
944 W STARVIEW Avenue
944 Starview Avenue, Coolidge, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1328 sqft
New Never lived in three bedroom, two bath home, with all appliances included. This home has carpet in all of the living areas, and vinyl in the kitchen, and baths. Laundry room in located inside.
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
28356 N CHALCOCITE Street
28356 N Chalcocite St, San Tan Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1456 sqft
Brand NEW beautiful single level 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom San Tan Valley home with community pool.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Goodyear, AZCasas Adobes, AZCatalina Foothills, AZCasa Grande, AZOro Valley, AZMarana, AZQueen Creek, AZFountain Hills, AZ