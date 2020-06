Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher air conditioning microwave range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

AVAILABLE NOW AS A YEARLY RENTAL. 1 bedroom/1 bathroom unit in the 55+ community of Casita Hermosa in Florence Gardens. RIGHT ON THE GOLF COURSE!! Everything you need right at your fingertips! Just bring your clothes and fill the fridge. Open floor plan lay out. Private bedroom with access to bathroom from bedroom or main living area. New paint throughout. This cozy unit is just waiting for you! Come and see it! No Application Fee. $40.00 Background Check per adult.