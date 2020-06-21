All apartments in Florence
6524 East Refuge Road

6524 Refuge Road · No Longer Available
Location

6524 Refuge Road, Florence, AZ 85132

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
Property Amenities
Clean and Move in ready! New neutral tile & fresh paint throughout the entire first floor. Appliances, Blinds & Ceiling Fans. The open kitchen is light & bright, & flows into the expansive great room. The cozy eat in kitchen boasts honey oak cabinetry, neutral counters & black appliances, including a smooth top range.

**No Pets**

To schedule a self-tour call 480-586-2666. For availability or questions text Shannon 480-349-3823 or email shannon@brewerstrattonpm.com. To apply or view all available homes, please visit www.brewerstrattonpm.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,618.75, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6524 East Refuge Road have any available units?
6524 East Refuge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Florence, AZ.
Is 6524 East Refuge Road currently offering any rent specials?
6524 East Refuge Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6524 East Refuge Road pet-friendly?
No, 6524 East Refuge Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Florence.
Does 6524 East Refuge Road offer parking?
No, 6524 East Refuge Road does not offer parking.
Does 6524 East Refuge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6524 East Refuge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6524 East Refuge Road have a pool?
No, 6524 East Refuge Road does not have a pool.
Does 6524 East Refuge Road have accessible units?
No, 6524 East Refuge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6524 East Refuge Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6524 East Refuge Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6524 East Refuge Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6524 East Refuge Road has units with air conditioning.
