6524 East Refuge Road

Clean and Move in ready! New neutral tile & fresh paint throughout the entire first floor. Appliances, Blinds & Ceiling Fans. The open kitchen is light & bright, & flows into the expansive great room. The cozy eat in kitchen boasts honey oak cabinetry, neutral counters & black appliances, including a smooth top range.



**No Pets**



To schedule a self-tour call 480-586-2666. For availability or questions text Shannon 480-349-3823 or email shannon@brewerstrattonpm.com. To apply or view all available homes, please visit www.brewerstrattonpm.com.



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,618.75, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

