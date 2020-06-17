3889 N Hidden Canyon Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking gym pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool

Enjoy the resort style living in this beautiful home located in Sun City Anthem at Merrill Ranch. Located within walking distance of the multi-million dollar community center that features indoor & outdoor pools, fitness center, pickle ball courts, golfing and more! Spacious kitchen w/corian countertops, breakfast bar & tiled backsplash. Large master suite w/walk in shower & closet. There is a split guest bedroom & bath plus a den. Ceramic tile throughout the living, dining, bath & laundry. Wood look flooring in kitchen, den and new carpet in bedrooms. Enjoy the extended patio, great for relaxing or entertaining. Home is fully furnished, so come enjoy the beautiful Arizona weather. Close to historic downtown & open desert for hiking or trail riding....