Florence, AZ
3889 N Hidden Canyon Drive
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:19 AM

3889 N Hidden Canyon Drive

3889 North Hidden Canyon Drive · (520) 868-4004
Location

3889 North Hidden Canyon Drive, Florence, AZ 85132

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1449 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
Enjoy the resort style living in this beautiful home located in Sun City Anthem at Merrill Ranch. Located within walking distance of the multi-million dollar community center that features indoor & outdoor pools, fitness center, pickle ball courts, golfing and more! Spacious kitchen w/corian countertops, breakfast bar & tiled backsplash. Large master suite w/walk in shower & closet. There is a split guest bedroom & bath plus a den. Ceramic tile throughout the living, dining, bath & laundry. Wood look flooring in kitchen, den and new carpet in bedrooms. Enjoy the extended patio, great for relaxing or entertaining. Home is fully furnished, so come enjoy the beautiful Arizona weather. Close to historic downtown & open desert for hiking or trail riding....

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3889 N Hidden Canyon Drive have any available units?
3889 N Hidden Canyon Drive has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3889 N Hidden Canyon Drive have?
Some of 3889 N Hidden Canyon Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3889 N Hidden Canyon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3889 N Hidden Canyon Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3889 N Hidden Canyon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3889 N Hidden Canyon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Florence.
Does 3889 N Hidden Canyon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3889 N Hidden Canyon Drive does offer parking.
Does 3889 N Hidden Canyon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3889 N Hidden Canyon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3889 N Hidden Canyon Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3889 N Hidden Canyon Drive has a pool.
Does 3889 N Hidden Canyon Drive have accessible units?
No, 3889 N Hidden Canyon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3889 N Hidden Canyon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3889 N Hidden Canyon Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3889 N Hidden Canyon Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3889 N Hidden Canyon Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
