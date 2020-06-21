Amenities

4343 E Soliere Ave. # 22-2060 Available 07/01/20 Long-Term Furnished/Corporate Rental! 3 Bed/ 2 Bath Condo - Mountain, Golf Course & Lake Views! Available July 1st!! - Fully Furnished 3 Bed/ 2 Bath Condo in Timberline Place! Enjoy all the Luxurious Amenities, Large Year-round Heated Pool, Fitness Center & Clubhouse! All Furniture, Linens/Towels, Dishes/Pans/Housewares, Appliances & Water/Sewer/Trash Included in the Rent! This Private end-unit with Huge Private Balcony overlooks the Golf Course and Lake, with Mountain Views!! Living-room features Comfy Couches, Tables, Flat-screen TV & Gas Fireplace - Master Bedroom Suite with Queen Bed & Walk-in Closet - Upgraded, Open-Concept Kitchen with Breakfast Bar, Granite Counter-tops & Black/Stainless Steel Appliances!, Dining Table/Chairs, Full size Washer & Dryer, 1 Covered Reserved Parking Space + MORE!! Conveniently Located near Golf, Hiking/Biking Trails, Forest/Parks, Flagstaff Mall, Harkins Theater, Aquaplex & New Oregano's Restaurant!



NO Undergrad Students! - NO Smokers! - NO Pets! - NO Exceptions!!

10-12 Month Lease Required! - Renters Insurance Required!



$1900/mo. + Gas & Elect. (Water/Sewer/Trash Included in Rent)

$2850 Refundable Security Deposit

$75 Lease Start-up Fee

$35 Application Fee (per Adult)



All Applicants must provide proof of employment, good credit, clean background & good rental references, and be qualified by the Property Manager



Professionally Managed by:

RE/MAX Peak Properties Agent/Property Manager, April Knapp



Contact us for more info, showing times, or applications 928-214-7325



