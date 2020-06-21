All apartments in Flagstaff
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

4343 E Soliere Ave. # 22-2060

4343 East Soliere Avenue · (928) 214-7325
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4343 East Soliere Avenue, Flagstaff, AZ 86004

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4343 E Soliere Ave. # 22-2060 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1275 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
media room
4343 E Soliere Ave. # 22-2060 Available 07/01/20 Long-Term Furnished/Corporate Rental! 3 Bed/ 2 Bath Condo - Mountain, Golf Course & Lake Views! Available July 1st!! - Fully Furnished 3 Bed/ 2 Bath Condo in Timberline Place! Enjoy all the Luxurious Amenities, Large Year-round Heated Pool, Fitness Center & Clubhouse! All Furniture, Linens/Towels, Dishes/Pans/Housewares, Appliances & Water/Sewer/Trash Included in the Rent! This Private end-unit with Huge Private Balcony overlooks the Golf Course and Lake, with Mountain Views!! Living-room features Comfy Couches, Tables, Flat-screen TV & Gas Fireplace - Master Bedroom Suite with Queen Bed & Walk-in Closet - Upgraded, Open-Concept Kitchen with Breakfast Bar, Granite Counter-tops & Black/Stainless Steel Appliances!, Dining Table/Chairs, Full size Washer & Dryer, 1 Covered Reserved Parking Space + MORE!! Conveniently Located near Golf, Hiking/Biking Trails, Forest/Parks, Flagstaff Mall, Harkins Theater, Aquaplex & New Oregano's Restaurant!

NO Undergrad Students! - NO Smokers! - NO Pets! - NO Exceptions!!
10-12 Month Lease Required! - Renters Insurance Required!

$1900/mo. + Gas & Elect. (Water/Sewer/Trash Included in Rent)
$2850 Refundable Security Deposit
$75 Lease Start-up Fee
$35 Application Fee (per Adult)

All Applicants must provide proof of employment, good credit, clean background & good rental references, and be qualified by the Property Manager

Professionally Managed by:
RE/MAX Peak Properties Agent/Property Manager, April Knapp

Contact us for more info, showing times, or applications 928-214-7325

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2633535)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

