All apartments in Flagstaff
Find more places like 4029 S Nicholas.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Flagstaff, AZ
/
4029 S Nicholas
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

4029 S Nicholas

4029 South Nicholas Street · (928) 773-0690
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Flagstaff
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4029 South Nicholas Street, Flagstaff, AZ 86005
Bennett Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4029 S Nicholas · Avail. Jul 15

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1567 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
4029 S Nicholas Available 07/15/20 Beautiful Home within Aspen Trails- New Carpet, New Paint, New Lighting - RENT WAS JUST REDUCED! This home is located at 4029 S. Nicholas Street. You will find comfort in knowing new carpet was just installed with upgraded padding. Also, the interior was just painted, and the home comes with upgraded interior lighting fixtures and new exterior lights. How about a brand new washer and dryer? Yes, this unit comes with a brand new washer and dryer right out of the shipping box! The landscaping is amazing which includes a double gate that comes in handy when parking your toys on the side of the house. This unit will not stay on the market long! No pets! No students!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4028571)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4029 S Nicholas have any available units?
4029 S Nicholas has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4029 S Nicholas have?
Some of 4029 S Nicholas's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4029 S Nicholas currently offering any rent specials?
4029 S Nicholas isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4029 S Nicholas pet-friendly?
No, 4029 S Nicholas is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flagstaff.
Does 4029 S Nicholas offer parking?
Yes, 4029 S Nicholas does offer parking.
Does 4029 S Nicholas have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4029 S Nicholas offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4029 S Nicholas have a pool?
No, 4029 S Nicholas does not have a pool.
Does 4029 S Nicholas have accessible units?
No, 4029 S Nicholas does not have accessible units.
Does 4029 S Nicholas have units with dishwashers?
No, 4029 S Nicholas does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4029 S Nicholas have units with air conditioning?
No, 4029 S Nicholas does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4029 S Nicholas?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Elevation Apartments
5000 N Mall Way
Flagstaff, AZ 86004
Aspen Leaf
1515 S Yale St
Flagstaff, AZ 86001
ReNew Flagstaff
1105 E Ponderosa Pkwy
Flagstaff, AZ 86001
Village at Aspen Place
601 E Piccadilly
Flagstaff, AZ 86001
The Place At Forest Ridge Apartments
3720 S Yaqui Dr
Flagstaff, AZ 86005
Monument Ridge Apartments
5205 E Cortland Blvd
Flagstaff, AZ 86004
University West
1830 S Milton Rd
Flagstaff, AZ 86001
Blk. Mtn. Lofts
1718 North Fort Valley Road
Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Similar Pages

Flagstaff 1 BedroomsFlagstaff 2 Bedrooms
Flagstaff Apartments with ParkingFlagstaff Dog Friendly Apartments
Flagstaff Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Prescott Valley, AZSedona, AZ
Verde Village, AZVillage of Oak Creek, AZ
Cottonwood, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Side

Apartments Near Colleges

Northern Arizona University
Coconino Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity