3200 S Litzler Drive #20-227.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

3200 S Litzler Drive #20-227

3200 South Litzler Drive · (928) 773-0690
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Flagstaff
Location

3200 South Litzler Drive, Flagstaff, AZ 86005
Universtiy Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3200 S Litzler Drive #20-227 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 805 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
3200 S Litzler Drive #20-227 Available 07/15/20 2 Bedroom Condo At The Village. Price reduced to $1,300.00! - This 2 bedrooms 2 bath unit in the Village has granite counters with upgrades. The complex has an onsite laundry facility and a clubhouse. You do have one assigned parking space. Located just south of town you are minutes away from NAU, CCC and other schools, shopping, and restaurants. Water, Trash and Internet is included in the rent! The urban trail is almost outside your door. This is an upstairs end unit and is the larger 2 bedroom floor plan. $1,300.00 a month.

(RLNE4578418)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3200 S Litzler Drive #20-227 have any available units?
3200 S Litzler Drive #20-227 has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3200 S Litzler Drive #20-227 have?
Some of 3200 S Litzler Drive #20-227's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3200 S Litzler Drive #20-227 currently offering any rent specials?
3200 S Litzler Drive #20-227 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3200 S Litzler Drive #20-227 pet-friendly?
No, 3200 S Litzler Drive #20-227 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flagstaff.
Does 3200 S Litzler Drive #20-227 offer parking?
Yes, 3200 S Litzler Drive #20-227 does offer parking.
Does 3200 S Litzler Drive #20-227 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3200 S Litzler Drive #20-227 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3200 S Litzler Drive #20-227 have a pool?
No, 3200 S Litzler Drive #20-227 does not have a pool.
Does 3200 S Litzler Drive #20-227 have accessible units?
No, 3200 S Litzler Drive #20-227 does not have accessible units.
Does 3200 S Litzler Drive #20-227 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3200 S Litzler Drive #20-227 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3200 S Litzler Drive #20-227 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3200 S Litzler Drive #20-227 does not have units with air conditioning.

