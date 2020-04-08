Amenities

3200 S Litzler Drive #20-227 Available 07/15/20 2 Bedroom Condo At The Village. Price reduced to $1,300.00! - This 2 bedrooms 2 bath unit in the Village has granite counters with upgrades. The complex has an onsite laundry facility and a clubhouse. You do have one assigned parking space. Located just south of town you are minutes away from NAU, CCC and other schools, shopping, and restaurants. Water, Trash and Internet is included in the rent! The urban trail is almost outside your door. This is an upstairs end unit and is the larger 2 bedroom floor plan. $1,300.00 a month.



