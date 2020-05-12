All apartments in Flagstaff
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

2901 1/2 N West St

2901 1/2 N West St · No Longer Available
Location

2901 1/2 N West St, Flagstaff, AZ 86004
Sunnyside

Amenities

recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Recently Remodeled 1 Bed, 1 Bath Cottage - June 1st! Students OK! - Recently Remodeled 1 Bed, 1 Bath Cottage - Water/Sewer/Trash Included! Plumbing & Bathroom Fixtures, Wooden & Tile Floors, Paint, & All Appliances recently updated! Centrally Located home walking distance to Schools, Grocery Stores, Shopping Center, Hiking/Biking Trails, Buffalo Park!

NO Smokers - NO Pets! - Maximum Occupancy of 2 Tenants!
Students OK with Qualified Cosigners
Renter Insurance Required!
12+ Month Lease Required!

$950/mo + Gas & Elect. (Water/Sewer/Trash Included in Rent)
$1250 Refundable Security Deposit
$75 Admin Fee
$35 Application Fee

All Applicants must provide proof of employment, good credit, clean background & good rental references, and be qualified by the Property Manager

Professionally Managed by:
RE/MAX Peak Properties Agent/Property Manager, April Knapp

Contact us for more info, showing times, or applications 928-214-7325

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2645401)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

