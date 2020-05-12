2901 1/2 N West St

Amenities
Recently Remodeled 1 Bed, 1 Bath Cottage - June 1st! Students OK! - Recently Remodeled 1 Bed, 1 Bath Cottage - Water/Sewer/Trash Included! Plumbing & Bathroom Fixtures, Wooden & Tile Floors, Paint, & All Appliances recently updated! Centrally Located home walking distance to Schools, Grocery Stores, Shopping Center, Hiking/Biking Trails, Buffalo Park!
NO Smokers - NO Pets! - Maximum Occupancy of 2 Tenants!
Students OK with Qualified Cosigners
Renter Insurance Required!
12+ Month Lease Required!
$950/mo + Gas & Elect. (Water/Sewer/Trash Included in Rent)
$1250 Refundable Security Deposit
$75 Admin Fee
$35 Application Fee
All Applicants must provide proof of employment, good credit, clean background & good rental references, and be qualified by the Property Manager
Professionally Managed by:
RE/MAX Peak Properties Agent/Property Manager, April Knapp
Contact us for more info, showing times, or applications 928-214-7325
