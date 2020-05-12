2901 1/2 N West St

Amenities

recently renovated some paid utils

Recently Remodeled 1 Bed, 1 Bath Cottage - June 1st! Students OK! - Recently Remodeled 1 Bed, 1 Bath Cottage - Water/Sewer/Trash Included! Plumbing & Bathroom Fixtures, Wooden & Tile Floors, Paint, & All Appliances recently updated! Centrally Located home walking distance to Schools, Grocery Stores, Shopping Center, Hiking/Biking Trails, Buffalo Park!



NO Smokers - NO Pets! - Maximum Occupancy of 2 Tenants!

Students OK with Qualified Cosigners

Renter Insurance Required!

12+ Month Lease Required!



$950/mo + Gas & Elect. (Water/Sewer/Trash Included in Rent)

$1250 Refundable Security Deposit

$75 Admin Fee

$35 Application Fee



All Applicants must provide proof of employment, good credit, clean background & good rental references, and be qualified by the Property Manager



Professionally Managed by:

RE/MAX Peak Properties Agent/Property Manager, April Knapp



Contact us for more info, showing times, or applications 928-214-7325



