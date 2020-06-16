All apartments in Flagstaff
2605 N Pinon Rdg Unit 569

2605 North Pinon Ridge Drive · (928) 600-0385
Location

2605 North Pinon Ridge Drive, Flagstaff, AZ 86004

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 622 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
One bedroom, one bath, 622 sq. ft, downstairs Country Club condo. It is fully furnished with furniture, linens, towels, dishes and cookware. Therer is a queen size bed and 2nd TV in the bedroom. Private deck off of the living room with a grill. A full size washer and dryer is included. Membership to the Continental Country Club is available at an additional charge.

All utilities (gas, electric, water/trash, basic cable and wireless internet) are included in the rent. Lease term is a 30 day minimum.

Security deposit: $1,000.00, Non Refundable Cleaning Fee: $150.00, Non Refundable Administration Fee: $100.00, Application Fee: $40.00 per applicant. (All occupants over the age of 18 must submit an application).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

