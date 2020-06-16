2605 N Pinon Rdg Unit 569

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities gym pool bbq/grill internet access

One bedroom, one bath, 622 sq. ft, downstairs Country Club condo. It is fully furnished with furniture, linens, towels, dishes and cookware. Therer is a queen size bed and 2nd TV in the bedroom. Private deck off of the living room with a grill. A full size washer and dryer is included. Membership to the Continental Country Club is available at an additional charge.



All utilities (gas, electric, water/trash, basic cable and wireless internet) are included in the rent. Lease term is a 30 day minimum.



Security deposit: $1,000.00, Non Refundable Cleaning Fee: $150.00, Non Refundable Administration Fee: $100.00, Application Fee: $40.00 per applicant. (All occupants over the age of 18 must submit an application).