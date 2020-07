Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful end unit townhouse along the golf course - Wonderful end unit town home along the golf course. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom town house has split floor plan with the master on the ground level and the 2 other bedrooms up stairs. The main living area is spacious, tiled and opens into the kitchen. There is a wood burning fireplace in the living room. 2 decks off of the rear of the home virtually create an extended living area during the warmer months. 1 car detached garage.



(RLNE5896453)