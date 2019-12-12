All apartments in Flagstaff
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

2401 N West St, 212

2401 North West Street · No Longer Available
Location

2401 North West Street, Flagstaff, AZ 86004
Sunnyside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Upstairs condo, close to shopping, hiking, schools. Tile floors for easy care, wood stove and central heat. This property is non smoking and no pets. Come with a storage unit by the carport and one on the deck. View of mountains from the deck and living room windows. Each person over 18yrs must have an application, the fee is $50 each. Thee is a rekey fee, the last tenant paid to have it rekey for you to move-in so your paying it forward. Rent can be paid online there is a set up fee for the account in the software. We look for an income of about 3x the rent with the total of all residents. www.flagstaffarizonahome.com applications
Washer/Dryer in the unit, wood burning stove if you want more heat in the livingroom. Deck faces to the west, Mcmillian Mesa and the peaks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2401 N West St, 212 have any available units?
2401 N West St, 212 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flagstaff, AZ.
What amenities does 2401 N West St, 212 have?
Some of 2401 N West St, 212's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2401 N West St, 212 currently offering any rent specials?
2401 N West St, 212 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2401 N West St, 212 pet-friendly?
No, 2401 N West St, 212 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flagstaff.
Does 2401 N West St, 212 offer parking?
Yes, 2401 N West St, 212 does offer parking.
Does 2401 N West St, 212 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2401 N West St, 212 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2401 N West St, 212 have a pool?
No, 2401 N West St, 212 does not have a pool.
Does 2401 N West St, 212 have accessible units?
No, 2401 N West St, 212 does not have accessible units.
Does 2401 N West St, 212 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2401 N West St, 212 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2401 N West St, 212 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2401 N West St, 212 does not have units with air conditioning.
