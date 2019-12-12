2401 N West St, 212

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking internet access

Upstairs condo, close to shopping, hiking, schools. Tile floors for easy care, wood stove and central heat. This property is non smoking and no pets. Come with a storage unit by the carport and one on the deck. View of mountains from the deck and living room windows. Each person over 18yrs must have an application, the fee is $50 each. Thee is a rekey fee, the last tenant paid to have it rekey for you to move-in so your paying it forward. Rent can be paid online there is a set up fee for the account in the software. We look for an income of about 3x the rent with the total of all residents. www.flagstaffarizonahome.com applications

Washer/Dryer in the unit, wood burning stove if you want more heat in the livingroom. Deck faces to the west, Mcmillian Mesa and the peaks.