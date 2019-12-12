All apartments in Flagstaff
Find more places like 1526 E Gavin Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Flagstaff, AZ
/
1526 E Gavin Lane
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:21 AM

1526 E Gavin Lane

1526 East Gavin Lane · (928) 214-7325
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Flagstaff
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1526 East Gavin Lane, Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1526 E Gavin Lane · Avail. Jul 1

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1526 E Gavin Lane Available 07/01/20 Attn: Students! Reserve NOW for July 1st Move-in! Westside 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath Townhouse w/Garage Next to NAU & CCC! - Westside 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath Townhouse w/Garage Next to NAU & CCC! Available July 1st!
Central Heating & Cozy Gas Fireplace! Detached 2 Car, Kitchen featuring Black Appliances & Breakfast bar! Washer & Dryer Included!- Perfect Location! Walking distance to NAU & CCC, Grocery Stores, Shopping, Hiking/Biking Trails, & More!

NO Smokers! NO Partiers! Students OK with Qualified Cosigners!
Pets OK with $500 Non-Refundable Pet Fee, per Pet. + $25/mo. Pet Rent, per Pet.
Students OK with Qualified Cosigners.
3 Car Limit - Permits must be purchased to park on streets in Rio Homes.
12+ Month Leases Required!

$2450/mo + Utilities
$3675 Security Deposit
$75 Lease Start-up Fee
$35 Application Fee

All Applicants must provide proof of employment, good credit, clean background & good rental references, and be qualified by the Property Manager

Professionally Managed by:
RE/MAX Peak Properties Agent/Property Manager, April Knapp

Contact me for more info, showing times, or applications 928-214-7325

(RLNE3918511)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1526 E Gavin Lane have any available units?
1526 E Gavin Lane has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1526 E Gavin Lane have?
Some of 1526 E Gavin Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1526 E Gavin Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1526 E Gavin Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1526 E Gavin Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1526 E Gavin Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1526 E Gavin Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1526 E Gavin Lane does offer parking.
Does 1526 E Gavin Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1526 E Gavin Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1526 E Gavin Lane have a pool?
No, 1526 E Gavin Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1526 E Gavin Lane have accessible units?
No, 1526 E Gavin Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1526 E Gavin Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1526 E Gavin Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1526 E Gavin Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1526 E Gavin Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1526 E Gavin Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Elevation Apartments
5000 N Mall Way
Flagstaff, AZ 86004
Aspen Leaf
1515 S Yale St
Flagstaff, AZ 86001
ReNew Flagstaff
1105 E Ponderosa Pkwy
Flagstaff, AZ 86001
Village at Aspen Place
601 E Piccadilly
Flagstaff, AZ 86001
The Place At Forest Ridge Apartments
3720 S Yaqui Dr
Flagstaff, AZ 86005
Monument Ridge Apartments
5205 E Cortland Blvd
Flagstaff, AZ 86004
University West
1830 S Milton Rd
Flagstaff, AZ 86001
Blk. Mtn. Lofts
1718 North Fort Valley Road
Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Similar Pages

Flagstaff 1 BedroomsFlagstaff 2 Bedrooms
Flagstaff Apartments with ParkingFlagstaff Dog Friendly Apartments
Flagstaff Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Prescott Valley, AZSedona, AZ
Verde Village, AZVillage of Oak Creek, AZ
Cottonwood, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Side

Apartments Near Colleges

Northern Arizona University
Coconino Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity