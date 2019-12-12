Amenities

1526 E Gavin Lane Available 07/01/20 Attn: Students! Reserve NOW for July 1st Move-in! Westside 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath Townhouse w/Garage Next to NAU & CCC! - Westside 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath Townhouse w/Garage Next to NAU & CCC! Available July 1st!

Central Heating & Cozy Gas Fireplace! Detached 2 Car, Kitchen featuring Black Appliances & Breakfast bar! Washer & Dryer Included!- Perfect Location! Walking distance to NAU & CCC, Grocery Stores, Shopping, Hiking/Biking Trails, & More!



NO Smokers! NO Partiers! Students OK with Qualified Cosigners!

Pets OK with $500 Non-Refundable Pet Fee, per Pet. + $25/mo. Pet Rent, per Pet.

Students OK with Qualified Cosigners.

3 Car Limit - Permits must be purchased to park on streets in Rio Homes.

12+ Month Leases Required!



$2450/mo + Utilities

$3675 Security Deposit

$75 Lease Start-up Fee

$35 Application Fee



All Applicants must provide proof of employment, good credit, clean background & good rental references, and be qualified by the Property Manager



Professionally Managed by:

RE/MAX Peak Properties Agent/Property Manager, April Knapp



Contact me for more info, showing times, or applications 928-214-7325



(RLNE3918511)