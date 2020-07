Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities

1489 E Ivy Lane Available 08/03/20 Great 4 bedroom rental close to campuses tons of natural light - Wonderful 4 bedroom 3 bathroom town house in Rio Homes with dual master suites. Split floor plan with 1 bedroom down and 3 upstairs. Tiled living area with carpeted bedroom. vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace, lots of natural light ,large rear patio.



Sorry NO PETS being accepted at this home.

Students welcome

non-smoking property (nowhere inside or outside anywhere on the property)



(RLNE5939217)