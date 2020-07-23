All apartments in Flagstaff
Find more places like 1401 N Fourth St 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Flagstaff, AZ
/
1401 N Fourth St 1
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1401 N Fourth St 1

1401 North 4th Street · (808) 269-2818
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Flagstaff
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

1401 North 4th Street, Flagstaff, AZ 86004

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,900

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 990 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Charming 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Corporate Condo - Property Id: 84575

FURNISHED LUXURY 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH Corporate Condo at Summit Park, a beautiful development centrally located in the pine trees of Flagstaff. This is a second floor corner unit with 10' ceilings, tall windows, lots of light and a spacious feel. Kitchen has upgraded cabinets and stainless steen appliances, Corian counters, and oak flooring. Every detail in kitchen utensils, dishes and linens is provided. There is a tiled entry, gas fireplace, walk-in closet, and 40"Sony flat screen TV for your enjoyment. Three month min. rental period for this property, No smoking and no pets please. Owner is a Realtor(S) in the state of Hawaii.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1401-n-fourth-st-flagstaff-az-unit-1/84575
Property Id 84575

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5943151)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1401 N Fourth St 1 have any available units?
1401 N Fourth St 1 has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1401 N Fourth St 1 have?
Some of 1401 N Fourth St 1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1401 N Fourth St 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1401 N Fourth St 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1401 N Fourth St 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1401 N Fourth St 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flagstaff.
Does 1401 N Fourth St 1 offer parking?
No, 1401 N Fourth St 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1401 N Fourth St 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1401 N Fourth St 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1401 N Fourth St 1 have a pool?
No, 1401 N Fourth St 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1401 N Fourth St 1 have accessible units?
No, 1401 N Fourth St 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1401 N Fourth St 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1401 N Fourth St 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1401 N Fourth St 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1401 N Fourth St 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1401 N Fourth St 1?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Elevation Apartments
5000 N Mall Way
Flagstaff, AZ 86004
Aspen Leaf
1515 S Yale St
Flagstaff, AZ 86001
Village at Aspen Place
601 E Piccadilly
Flagstaff, AZ 86001
Timberline Place
4343 E Soliere Ave
Flagstaff, AZ 86004
The Place At Forest Ridge Apartments
3720 S Yaqui Dr
Flagstaff, AZ 86005
Monument Ridge Apartments
5205 E Cortland Blvd
Flagstaff, AZ 86004
University West
1830 S Milton Rd
Flagstaff, AZ 86001
Blk. Mtn. Lofts
1718 North Fort Valley Road
Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Similar Pages

Flagstaff 1 Bedroom ApartmentsFlagstaff 2 Bedroom Apartments
Flagstaff Apartments with ParkingFlagstaff Dog Friendly Apartments
Flagstaff Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Prescott Valley, AZVillage of Oak Creek, AZ
Cottonwood, AZKachina Village, AZ
Sedona, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Side
Boulder Ridge

Apartments Near Colleges

Northern Arizona University
Coconino Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity