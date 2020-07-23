1401 N Fourth St 1

Amenities
Charming 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Corporate Condo - Property Id: 84575
FURNISHED LUXURY 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH Corporate Condo at Summit Park, a beautiful development centrally located in the pine trees of Flagstaff. This is a second floor corner unit with 10' ceilings, tall windows, lots of light and a spacious feel. Kitchen has upgraded cabinets and stainless steen appliances, Corian counters, and oak flooring. Every detail in kitchen utensils, dishes and linens is provided. There is a tiled entry, gas fireplace, walk-in closet, and 40"Sony flat screen TV for your enjoyment. Three month min. rental period for this property, No smoking and no pets please. Owner is a Realtor(S) in the state of Hawaii.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1401-n-fourth-st-flagstaff-az-unit-1/84575
No Pets Allowed
