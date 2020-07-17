1396 East Scarlet Way Studio

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher all utils included parking microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Unit Studio Available 07/31/20 Studio in Rio Clean/Bright! $1,150. Avail Aug. 1. - Property Id: 90623



Beautiful Studio in Rio Homes!! Corner of Peyton and Scarlet. Great location for NAU. Quiet and private Studio.



Plenty of parking around unit. Studio tenant parks on street with parking pass (available thru Rio Homes for a fee). All utilities included in rent of just $1,150/month.



Studio is large and clean. It features one huge area with beautiful kitchen and separate bathroom. Tile floors in kitchen and bath, carpet in living and bedroom areas. Tons of natural light and cool air. There are FOUR French doors that open onto a Juliette deck.



All utilities included (water, electric, + gas!). Parking pass not provided by landlord, but available for fee thru Rio Homes. Ready for move-in on August 1, 2020. Due to Corona, we are touring property thru YouTube:

1. View the YouTube at https://youtu.be/BCcMxIgrzG0

2. BTW, this YouTube is actually a studio on Trevor. Essentially the same as the Scarlet studio.



Call for application (928) 853-8748; Gary.



Small dog okay.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1396-east-scarlet-way-flagstaff-az-unit-studio/90623

Property Id 90623



(RLNE5942567)