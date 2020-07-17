All apartments in Flagstaff
1396 East Scarlet Way Studio

1396 East Scarlet Drive · (928) 853-8748
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1396 East Scarlet Drive, Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit Studio · Avail. Jul 31

$1,150

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Unit Studio Available 07/31/20 Studio in Rio Clean/Bright! $1,150. Avail Aug. 1. - Property Id: 90623

Beautiful Studio in Rio Homes!! Corner of Peyton and Scarlet. Great location for NAU. Quiet and private Studio.

Plenty of parking around unit. Studio tenant parks on street with parking pass (available thru Rio Homes for a fee). All utilities included in rent of just $1,150/month.

Studio is large and clean. It features one huge area with beautiful kitchen and separate bathroom. Tile floors in kitchen and bath, carpet in living and bedroom areas. Tons of natural light and cool air. There are FOUR French doors that open onto a Juliette deck.

All utilities included (water, electric, + gas!). Parking pass not provided by landlord, but available for fee thru Rio Homes. Ready for move-in on August 1, 2020. Due to Corona, we are touring property thru YouTube:
1. View the YouTube at https://youtu.be/BCcMxIgrzG0
2. BTW, this YouTube is actually a studio on Trevor. Essentially the same as the Scarlet studio.

Call for application (928) 853-8748; Gary.

Small dog okay.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1396-east-scarlet-way-flagstaff-az-unit-studio/90623
Property Id 90623

(RLNE5942567)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1396 East Scarlet Way Studio have any available units?
1396 East Scarlet Way Studio has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1396 East Scarlet Way Studio have?
Some of 1396 East Scarlet Way Studio's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1396 East Scarlet Way Studio currently offering any rent specials?
1396 East Scarlet Way Studio is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1396 East Scarlet Way Studio pet-friendly?
No, 1396 East Scarlet Way Studio is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flagstaff.
Does 1396 East Scarlet Way Studio offer parking?
Yes, 1396 East Scarlet Way Studio offers parking.
Does 1396 East Scarlet Way Studio have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1396 East Scarlet Way Studio does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1396 East Scarlet Way Studio have a pool?
No, 1396 East Scarlet Way Studio does not have a pool.
Does 1396 East Scarlet Way Studio have accessible units?
No, 1396 East Scarlet Way Studio does not have accessible units.
Does 1396 East Scarlet Way Studio have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1396 East Scarlet Way Studio has units with dishwashers.
Does 1396 East Scarlet Way Studio have units with air conditioning?
No, 1396 East Scarlet Way Studio does not have units with air conditioning.
