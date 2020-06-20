1021 E Sterling Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities

Beautiful 3bd/2.5ba Pinnacle Pines town home. This home is a spacious 2100 sq ft with vaulted ceilings as you enter the home, a spacious and open living and kitchen space, large bedrooms and spectacular master bedroom and bath. This home is conveniently located on the West side of Flagstaff close to Downtown and NAU.



This home has AIR CONDITIONING!! This split level floor plan has an entry level with space for an office. The open kitchen, dining and living area are on the second level with a gas log fireplace, granite counters, high ceilings and back door to the patio. Upstairs are the bedrooms and laundry.



The master suite is amazing with it's own gas fireplace, garden tub with separate shower and a private deck!



This home does not accept students.



