Last updated May 15 2020 at 7:29 AM

1021 E Sterling Ln

1021 East Sterling Lane · (928) 600-0385
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1021 East Sterling Lane, Flagstaff, AZ 86005
Pinacle Pines

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3bd/2.5ba Pinnacle Pines town home. This home is a spacious 2100 sq ft with vaulted ceilings as you enter the home, a spacious and open living and kitchen space, large bedrooms and spectacular master bedroom and bath. This home is conveniently located on the West side of Flagstaff close to Downtown and NAU.

This home has AIR CONDITIONING!! This split level floor plan has an entry level with space for an office. The open kitchen, dining and living area are on the second level with a gas log fireplace, granite counters, high ceilings and back door to the patio. Upstairs are the bedrooms and laundry.

The master suite is amazing with it's own gas fireplace, garden tub with separate shower and a private deck!

This home does not accept students.

This home is managed with excellence by Tim Allen and the Local Rental Team at West USA Realty Flagstaff, Jacquie Kellogg designated broker.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1021 E Sterling Ln have any available units?
1021 E Sterling Ln has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1021 E Sterling Ln have?
Some of 1021 E Sterling Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1021 E Sterling Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1021 E Sterling Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1021 E Sterling Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1021 E Sterling Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flagstaff.
Does 1021 E Sterling Ln offer parking?
No, 1021 E Sterling Ln does not offer parking.
Does 1021 E Sterling Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1021 E Sterling Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1021 E Sterling Ln have a pool?
No, 1021 E Sterling Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1021 E Sterling Ln have accessible units?
No, 1021 E Sterling Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1021 E Sterling Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1021 E Sterling Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 1021 E Sterling Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1021 E Sterling Ln has units with air conditioning.
