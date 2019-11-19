All apartments in El Mirage
Find more places like 14338 N 129TH AV.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Mirage, AZ
/
14338 N 129TH AV
Last updated November 19 2019 at 11:14 AM

14338 N 129TH AV

14338 North 129th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
El Mirage
See all
Cheap Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

14338 North 129th Avenue, El Mirage, AZ 85335
Rancho el Mirage

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SPLIT FLOOR PLAN HOME LOCATED NEAR DYSART & THUNDERBIRD - Split floor plan. 4th bedroom/den with closet has double doors off living room.
Kitchen has glass top range & microwave. Window coverings, ceiling fans, and vaulted ceilings. Covered patio & landscaped backyard on large corner lot. No smoking inside home. *Scorpion sighting*

This property is offered by Desert Wide Properties, for pictures and information on this and over 150 properties for rent please visit our website or contact one of our leasing agents. $67.50 Per Person Application Fee, $200 Non-Refundable Administration Fee, $85 Non-Refundable Re-Key Fee + Monthly Rental Tax.

(RLNE4132264)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14338 N 129TH AV have any available units?
14338 N 129TH AV doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Mirage, AZ.
How much is rent in El Mirage, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Mirage Rent Report.
What amenities does 14338 N 129TH AV have?
Some of 14338 N 129TH AV's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14338 N 129TH AV currently offering any rent specials?
14338 N 129TH AV is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14338 N 129TH AV pet-friendly?
Yes, 14338 N 129TH AV is pet friendly.
Does 14338 N 129TH AV offer parking?
No, 14338 N 129TH AV does not offer parking.
Does 14338 N 129TH AV have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14338 N 129TH AV does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14338 N 129TH AV have a pool?
No, 14338 N 129TH AV does not have a pool.
Does 14338 N 129TH AV have accessible units?
No, 14338 N 129TH AV does not have accessible units.
Does 14338 N 129TH AV have units with dishwashers?
No, 14338 N 129TH AV does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

El Mirage 2 BedroomsEl Mirage 3 Bedrooms
El Mirage Apartments with GarageEl Mirage Apartments with Hardwood Floors
El Mirage Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZ
Anthem, AZTolleson, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZCave Creek, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College