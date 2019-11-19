14338 N 129TH AV

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

SPLIT FLOOR PLAN HOME LOCATED NEAR DYSART & THUNDERBIRD - Split floor plan. 4th bedroom/den with closet has double doors off living room.

Kitchen has glass top range & microwave. Window coverings, ceiling fans, and vaulted ceilings. Covered patio & landscaped backyard on large corner lot. No smoking inside home. *Scorpion sighting*



$67.50 Per Person Application Fee, $200 Non-Refundable Administration Fee, $85 Non-Refundable Re-Key Fee + Monthly Rental Tax.



