Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom in Rancho El Mirage - This 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom house has all the features you would want in rental. Granite counter tops, track lighting, mix of tile and carpet, ceiling fans throughout, HUGE loft, spacious bedrooms, upgraded fixtures, blinds and a very nice backyard within a quiet cul-de-sac. Property is pet friendly, with approval.



Contact Western Vistas to schedule your viewing today. (623) 877-9400



(RLNE4563215)