Amenities

parking recently renovated air conditioning fireplace oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Perfect home for a single person or a couple starting a family, this house has been totally remodeled and an A/C unit was just installed, lovely 1 bedroom home shares driveway with other 2 units but there is plenty of parking space, WATER & TRASH BILL INCLUDED AT THIS PRICE, call for more details, this unit is ready to go.