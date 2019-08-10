All apartments in El Mirage
Find more places like 13033 West Lisbon Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Mirage, AZ
/
13033 West Lisbon Lane
Last updated August 10 2019 at 12:24 AM

13033 West Lisbon Lane

13033 West Lisbon Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
El Mirage
See all
Cheap Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

13033 West Lisbon Lane, El Mirage, AZ 85335
Rancho el Mirage

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lovely Home - Well Maintained 4 Bed / 2 Bath. Located Near Dysart Rd and Greenway! The kitchen opens to the dinning area and includes a breakfast bar. Two car garage with direct entry into the home the laundry is in the garage. Washer and dryer are also included. It has a spacious and private backyard.

Call Paul Santos @ (480) 568-2666 or email Paul@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13033 West Lisbon Lane have any available units?
13033 West Lisbon Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Mirage, AZ.
How much is rent in El Mirage, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Mirage Rent Report.
What amenities does 13033 West Lisbon Lane have?
Some of 13033 West Lisbon Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13033 West Lisbon Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13033 West Lisbon Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13033 West Lisbon Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 13033 West Lisbon Lane is pet friendly.
Does 13033 West Lisbon Lane offer parking?
Yes, 13033 West Lisbon Lane offers parking.
Does 13033 West Lisbon Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13033 West Lisbon Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13033 West Lisbon Lane have a pool?
No, 13033 West Lisbon Lane does not have a pool.
Does 13033 West Lisbon Lane have accessible units?
No, 13033 West Lisbon Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13033 West Lisbon Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 13033 West Lisbon Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

El Mirage 2 BedroomsEl Mirage 3 Bedrooms
El Mirage Apartments with GarageEl Mirage Apartments with Hardwood Floors
El Mirage Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZ
Anthem, AZTolleson, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZCave Creek, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College