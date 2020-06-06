13025 W CHARTER OAK Road

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Well maintained single level home with upgraded kitchen is ready for you to call it home. This home has low maintenance desert landscaping and a desirable floor plan. Inside there are vaulted ceilings, neutral tile and laminate wood flooring, two tone interior paint, ceiling fans and window coverings. The upgraded kitchen has Corian counters with a stainless steel undermount sink and LG stainless steel appliances. The HVAC system was replaced with a high efficiency Trane system about 8 years ago and the water heater was replaced 6 years ago. Great location close to schools and shopping. Move right in and enjoy this great home!