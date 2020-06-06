All apartments in El Mirage
Find more places like 13025 W CHARTER OAK Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Mirage, AZ
/
13025 W CHARTER OAK Road
Last updated June 6 2020 at 5:22 AM

13025 W CHARTER OAK Road

13025 West Charter Oak Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
El Mirage
See all
Cheap Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

13025 West Charter Oak Road, El Mirage, AZ 85335
Dysart Cactus

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well maintained single level home with upgraded kitchen is ready for you to call it home. This home has low maintenance desert landscaping and a desirable floor plan. Inside there are vaulted ceilings, neutral tile and laminate wood flooring, two tone interior paint, ceiling fans and window coverings. The upgraded kitchen has Corian counters with a stainless steel undermount sink and LG stainless steel appliances. The HVAC system was replaced with a high efficiency Trane system about 8 years ago and the water heater was replaced 6 years ago. Great location close to schools and shopping. Move right in and enjoy this great home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13025 W CHARTER OAK Road have any available units?
13025 W CHARTER OAK Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Mirage, AZ.
How much is rent in El Mirage, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Mirage Rent Report.
What amenities does 13025 W CHARTER OAK Road have?
Some of 13025 W CHARTER OAK Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13025 W CHARTER OAK Road currently offering any rent specials?
13025 W CHARTER OAK Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13025 W CHARTER OAK Road pet-friendly?
No, 13025 W CHARTER OAK Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Mirage.
Does 13025 W CHARTER OAK Road offer parking?
Yes, 13025 W CHARTER OAK Road offers parking.
Does 13025 W CHARTER OAK Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13025 W CHARTER OAK Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13025 W CHARTER OAK Road have a pool?
No, 13025 W CHARTER OAK Road does not have a pool.
Does 13025 W CHARTER OAK Road have accessible units?
No, 13025 W CHARTER OAK Road does not have accessible units.
Does 13025 W CHARTER OAK Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13025 W CHARTER OAK Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

El Mirage 2 BedroomsEl Mirage 3 Bedrooms
El Mirage Apartments with BalconyEl Mirage Apartments with Garage
El Mirage Pet Friendly PlacesPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZ
Anthem, AZTolleson, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZCave Creek, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College