13025 W CHARTER OAK Road

Amenities
Well maintained single level home with upgraded kitchen is ready for you to call it home. This home has low maintenance desert landscaping and a desirable floor plan. Inside there are vaulted ceilings, neutral tile and laminate wood flooring, two tone interior paint, ceiling fans and window coverings. The upgraded kitchen has Corian counters with a stainless steel undermount sink and LG stainless steel appliances. The HVAC system was replaced with a high efficiency Trane system about 8 years ago and the water heater was replaced 6 years ago. Great location close to schools and shopping. Move right in and enjoy this great home!