12902 West Cherry Hills Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

** Check-out my 3D Tour https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=6i5tHyfoNVC **



Great home ready for move in! 4 bed 2 bath w/ office/loft. Corner Lot with RV Gate. Located Near Dysart and Cactus! The kitchen has warm cabinets, Stainless steel appliances & breakfast bar. Large grassy backyard with an extended covered patio and RV Gate. Loft can be an office or entertainment area, laundry upstairs includes washer/dryer. Master Bedroom is downstairs. Close to the Pueblo El Mirage Golf Course. North/South Exposure.



For information please contact Noelle Jenkins email: Noelle@BrewerStrattonPM.com

View all of our available homes at www.BrewerStrattonPm.com



BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!



Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"

*LICENSED REALTOR*

*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,618.75, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.