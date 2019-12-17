12804 North 122nd Drive, El Mirage, AZ 85335 Sundial
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
oven
4 bedroom 2.5 bath home on nice corner lot! Home just freshly painted and new carpet throughout. Great room floor plan! Laundry upstairs. Oversized backyard with grassy area and covered patio. 2 car garage with auto opener.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12804 N 122ND Drive have any available units?
12804 N 122ND Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Mirage, AZ.
How much is rent in El Mirage, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Mirage Rent Report.
What amenities does 12804 N 122ND Drive have?
Some of 12804 N 122ND Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12804 N 122ND Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12804 N 122ND Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.