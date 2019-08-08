All apartments in El Mirage
12637 W SHAW BUTTE Drive
Last updated August 8 2019 at 7:27 AM

12637 W SHAW BUTTE Drive

12637 West Shaw Butte Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12637 West Shaw Butte Drive, El Mirage, AZ 85335
Sundial West

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
oven
Don't miss this 4 bedroom home with big backyard! Well thought out floorplan has living areas and half bath downstairs with four bedrooms and laundry area upstairs. Walk in closet in master and 2 other bedrooms. Spacious backyard with block wall fencing. Hurry wont last long. $45 Credit check fee per adult 18+. All adults apply online. Proof of income, credit criminal, and background check conducted. City privilege tax of 3% added to lease amount. $175 non refundable admin fee only if tenant's application is accepted and enters lease agreement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

