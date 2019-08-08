12637 W SHAW BUTTE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Don't miss this 4 bedroom home with big backyard! Well thought out floorplan has living areas and half bath downstairs with four bedrooms and laundry area upstairs. Walk in closet in master and 2 other bedrooms. Spacious backyard with block wall fencing. Hurry wont last long. $45 Credit check fee per adult 18+. All adults apply online. Proof of income, credit criminal, and background check conducted. City privilege tax of 3% added to lease amount. $175 non refundable admin fee only if tenant's application is accepted and enters lease agreement.