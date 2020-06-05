All apartments in El Mirage
Location

12622 West Corrine Drive, El Mirage, AZ 85335
Parque Verde

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1430 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
air conditioning
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Beautiful, well-maintained four bedroom, two bath home with bright and open floor plan. Located Near Cactus and El Mirage Rd! Spacious eat-in kitchen with lots of counter space and cabinets, built-in microwave and refrigerator included. Inside laundry with full size washer and dryer included. Master bedroom w/ private bath. Large backyard professionally landscaped with grassy area for play area or pets.

Call AJ Smith @ (480) 568-2666 or email AJ@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

To schedule a self-tour call 480-586-2666. For availability or questions email AJ@brewerstrattonpm.com or view all available properties at www.brewerstrattonpm.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,750, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12622 West Corrine Drive have any available units?
12622 West Corrine Drive has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in El Mirage, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Mirage Rent Report.
What amenities does 12622 West Corrine Drive have?
Some of 12622 West Corrine Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12622 West Corrine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12622 West Corrine Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12622 West Corrine Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12622 West Corrine Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12622 West Corrine Drive offer parking?
No, 12622 West Corrine Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12622 West Corrine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12622 West Corrine Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12622 West Corrine Drive have a pool?
No, 12622 West Corrine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12622 West Corrine Drive have accessible units?
No, 12622 West Corrine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12622 West Corrine Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12622 West Corrine Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
